“We need to test the boy”, “Hopefully he will get some minutes” – Arsenal fans express disappointment as 22-year-old star is named only on the bench against Bodo/Glimt 

Arsenal fans were disappointed as Mikel Arteta decided not to give Reiss Nelson a start for his team's UEFA Europa League clash against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

Arteta decided to rest Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, and more for the game. Sambi Lokonga and Eddie Nketiah were handed starts. However, Arteta didn't hand a start to Nelson.

Gunners fans believe that Arteta should have given Nelson a start instead of Gabriel Martinelli. They said it would have served as the perfect opportunity to test the young winger. Also, with a crucial game against Liverpool coming up at the weekend, Martinelli could have gotten a much-deserved rest.

Here is how Arsenal fans reacted across Twitter as Reiss Nelson was not given a start by Mikel Arteta:

Nelson spent last season away on loan at Feyenoord Rotterdam. In 32 appearances for the Dutch club, he scored four goals and provided seven assists in all competitions.

Arteta also praised the youngster and acknowledged his potential. Here's what the manager said to the media about Nelson ahead of his team's clash against Bodo/Glimt (via football.london):

"After the spell that he had last year on loan, we wanted him back to see if there are any changes and there’s a prospect that we can really take to the next level. We think the potential is there and we think we’ve seen something in Reiss that is special."

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus labels Gunners' fans as special

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Jesus has settled into his life at the Emirates quite well since a €45 million move from Manchester City during the summer transfer window.

He acknowledged that City fans were brilliant. However, Jesus added that the experience with the Gunners fans is completely different. Here's what he said to BT Sport:

“I was talking with the players, with Edu, we worked together in the national team and we are a little bit close. In the first few days, when I signed here, I went to a Brazilian restaurant and I was waiting for my car outside and a lot of Arsenal fans came to say welcome. It’s different from City, of course."

The forward added:

"City had a lot of impact in the last 10-15 or 20 years, and Arsenal had a lot [of success] before that. I felt that welcome [from the fans], the way they came to talk with me to say, ‘Welcome, we are with you, supporting you till the end.' I was happy with the fans at City as well, but it’s different.”

