"We would need over two hours to cover what he has achieved" - UEFA chief hails Cristiano Ronaldo, claims he's among top 3 players of all time

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo, naming the Portuguese superstar among the top three 'best' players of all time.

Čeferin was a guest speaker at the first edition of the Portugal Football Summit that commenced on Wednesday, October 8, and runs through to Saturday October 11. In a one-on-one interview with event host Pedro Pinto, Čeferin started by praising Ronaldo before declaring him as one of the greatest to have played the game.

“He is one of the biggest promoters of Portuguese football and Portugal. I have never seen such a competitive person. That's why he's struggling to stop. He is amazing, we would need over two hours to cover what he has achieved over his career. He is one of the best players of all time for sure, certainly in the top three,” Caferin said.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won numerous trophies and individual accolades throughout his storied career. It is worth noting that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was honored with the Globo Prestigio Award at the event, celebrating his 22 years of representing Portugal at international level.

At 40, Ronaldo is still going strong with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and is just 54 goals away from reaching the incredible milestone of 1,000 career goals.

“He has continuously evolved and refined his game” – When Aleksander Čeferin lauded Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League achievements

Of all the competitions that Cristiano Ronaldo has played in over his 20-year professional career, the UEFA Champions League is one where the Portuguese captain has left an indelible mark. He remains the competition’s highest goalscorer, with 140 goals in 183 games.

The 2024/25 season saw the UCL debut its new 36-team league phase draw, replaing the traditional 32-team setup of eight groups with four teams each. Ronaldo was presented with a special award at the draw in Monaco on August 29, 2024 as the competition's all-time top scorer. Before the draw, Čeferin said of Ronaldo in a statement:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation. His extraordinary goalscoring achievements in the competition seem destined to stand the test of time, posing a remarkable challenge for future generations to surpass. His sustained excellence at the highest level is a testament to his relentless pursuit of both team and individual honours. Over more than two decades, he has continuously evolved and refined his game while preserving a youthful passion for scoring and celebrating goals. His professionalism, work ethic, dedication and ability to shine on the grandest stage are qualities that football players everywhere should aspire to emulate."

Cristiano Ronaldo finished seven different Champions League seasons as the leading scorer and has won the competition five times.

