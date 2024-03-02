"We need to understand fans are emotional" - Pochettino opens up on his relationship with Chelsea supporters after 2-2 draw against Brentford

Chelsea drew 2-2 against Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, March 2. Blues fans in the away stand were chanting for the manager's sack after the result.

Addressing the fans' reactions, Pochettino said after the game (via Football.London):

"Yes, I've been told but I did not hear, to be honest. That is why it is difficult for me to understand. I don't know. I need to believe what you are telling me but it is normal. We were losing the game 2-1 and it's about to express their frustration and we are responsible. I am responsible. I am the head coach."

He added (via CFCPys on X):

“I think the relationship is good, we need to understand fans are emotional. I am fighting to provide the team the best tools to work and to improve and play in this way, score goals and win.”

The Chelsea boss has been under scrutiny all season for the Blues' sub-standard form. The south-west London club are currently 11th in the Premier League table, with 36 points after 26 games with a goal difference of +1.

Pochettino's job has come under more fire since the Blues' EFL Cup loss final against a weakened Liverpool side. Incidentally, March 2 also happens to be the Argentine's birthday.

Pochettino talks about Chelsea's change in tactics

Having played the majority of the season with a four-man back, Pochettino deployed a five-man defense on Saturday, with three central defenders. When asked if the change was made to counter Brentford, who also use three centre-backs, Pochettino replied:

"No, it was to try and provide the team a different way to play and to have an alternative in the way to use. We needed to provide the midfield the possibility not to cover too much distance. Gallagher didn't start against Leeds because he was very, very tired."

He explained:

"Because players like Lavia was supposed to be a very good player, and of course Lesley Ugochukwu. They are injured and we don't have the possibility to refresh players that are in a key area. That is why to help them with another centre-back."

Pochettino concluded:

"It's always keeping our ideas going forward, but to try and provide them with more solid and the differences in transition and gives them more freedom and not too much responsibility."

Nicolas Jackson (35') opened the scoring for Chelsea in the first half. Mads Roerslev (50') equalised for Brentford equalised in the second half with Yoane Wissa putting the hosts in the lead after 69 minutes. Axel Disasi (83') snatched a late equaliser for the Blues.

Chelsea's next game is on March 11 in the Premier League against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

