"We need to wait" - Brazil team doctor explains why Neymar's injury in 2022 FIFA World Cup opener is tough to access

Brazil's team doctor has shared an update on the injury sustained by Neymar Jr. during their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Serbia on Thursday (November 24).

Le Selecao won 2-0 in their first match of the Qatar showdown courtesy of two goals from Richarlison. The Tottenham Hotspur striker gave them the lead in the 62nd minute after scoring off a rebound from a Vinicius Jr. shot.

He then scored a stunning bicycle kick in the 73rd minute to secure all three points for Brazil in their FIFA World Cup opener.

While it was generally a positive day for Tite's side, their talisman Neymar went off injured in the 80th minute. The Paris Saint-Germain man seems to have injured his ankle and the team doctor has provided an update on the same (via Mirror):

“Neymar has a right ankle trauma. Due to the impact that he had with the knee of the Serbia player, we immediately started the treatment when he was on the bench.”

He added:

“With physiotherapy, we need to wait 24 to 48 hours to have a better assessment. We have not scheduled an MRI and tomorrow we will have a new assessment.

“We need to wait now, we can't make any premature comments on his condition. He stayed on the pitch and continued playing for 11 minutes, before he was substituted.”

The former Barcelona man was on the receiving end of a whopping nine fouls against Serbia. This is the highest number of fouls on a single player in a game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far.

Brazil coach Tite on Neymar in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Serbia

Le Selecao boss Tite claimed that Neymar Jr. was in pain throughout the game due to the number of fouls he suffered. However, he continued to play for his team and helped them begin their FIFA World Cup campaign on a winning note.

Tite said:

“Neymar felt this pain throughout the game but he decided to stay on the pitch to help his team. So it’s remarkable he could stand this pain to continue playing for his team.”

The PSG forward is just two goals behind Pele on Brazil's all-time top-scoring list with 75 goals. He will hope to break that record while helping his side lift their sixth World Cup trophy in Qatar.

Next up, Brazil will take on Switzerland on November 28.

