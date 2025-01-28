"We need to wait" - Xabi Alonso confirms Bayer Leverkusen star is in talks with club to seal exit amid links to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has confirmed that striker Victor Boniface is in talks to seal an exit from the club amid links to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr. Alonso revealed ahead of the UEFA Champions League match with Sparta Praha that Leverkusen are preparing for a future without the Nigerian striker.

It was reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr have their sights set on Victor Boniface as they look to add firepower to their squad.

Victor Boniface joined Bayer Leverkusen from the Belgian side Union SG in the summer of 2023. The 24-year-old played a pivotal role in Leverkusen’s historic double last season. He has continued his impressive goalscoring form for Die Werkself this season, but his game time has been curtailed due to fitness issues.

Trending

While Boniface returned to the matchday squad to face Leipzig on Saturday, he was an unused substitute. He missed training ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Sparta, which has further fuelled speculation of his potential exit from Leverkusen.

Expand Tweet

Alonso addressed the situation of the Nigerian striker (via France 24):

"There are discussions with the club and we need to wait. We're preparing without Boni. We will see.

"We need to wait a bit more, but our preparation is with the rest of our squad who are ready and fit and in good shape at the moment. It's the last Champions League game, and that's our focus."

Alonso also said that he's content with Leverkusen’s current group of players, believing they possess the necessary quality, and doesn’t anticipate significant changes to the squad in the ongoing winter transfer window.

"I'm very satisfied with the squad and with our quality... and will be (at the end of the window)."

Victor Boniface has scored eight goals and provided one assist this season for Leverkusen in 15 appearances across competitions.

''I’ll keep going like I have'' – Patrik Schick on Victor Boniface’s potential Bayer Leverkusen exit to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick said that he's unperturbed with Victor Boniface’s potential departure and will strive to keep up with his impressive performances.

Schick is one of the players who played an integral role in Leverkusen’s success last season. Speaking on Boniface’s potential departure to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, Schick said:

"Doesn't change very much... I've always been focused on myself and I'm not looking at anyone else. I'll keep going like I have and whether Victor is here or not."

Patrik Schick and Victor Boniface played four matches together at Bayer Leverkusen and have a joint goal participation of one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback