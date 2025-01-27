Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr begin negotiations to sign 24-year-old Bundesliga star linked with Chelsea and Manchester United : Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have continued their search for attacking reinforcements and reportedly have their sights on Chelsea and Manchester United target Victor Boniface. The Bayer Leverkusen striker is the latest name to be linked with the Saudi Pro League outfit, who are looking to add firepower to their ranks this month.

Al-Nassr have finalized talks with Fenerbahce over the return of star forward Anderson Talisca to the Turkish Super Lig this month, leaving them light in attack. As a result, they are looking to sign a replacement for the Brazilian star before the transfer window shuts.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Saudi giants have opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a transfer for Nigeria international Boniface this month. The club had Aston Villa man Jhon Duran in their sights but appear to have been priced out of a move for the Colombian.

Boniface has been impressive for Xabi Alonso's side since joining from Union Saint-Gilloise in 2023. The 24-year-old led the line admirably as they won the Bundesliga title without losing a single game in the 2023-24 season and was also named the Rookie of the Season.

This season, Boniface has scored six goals and provided an assist in ten Bundesliga games for his side. The striker has been out since November with a hamstring problem but is closing in on a return to action, having been on the bench in his side's last two games.

Premier League sides such as Chelsea and Manchester United have been interested in Boniface in the past but Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will hope to tempt him now. The striker reportedly signed a new contract with Bayer Leverkusen recently but will be allowed to leave if their valuation is met.

Chelsea yet to show official interest in Cristiano Ronaldo protégé at Manchester United - Reports

Chelsea are yet to make a move in the race to sign Alejandro Garnacho, a protégé of Cristiano Ronaldo from his time at Manchester United, according to Sky Sports. The Blues have been linked with a move for the 20-year-old Argentina international this month.

Garnacho, who grew up idolizing Cristiano Ronaldo and played alongside him at Manchester United, has been widely talked about this month. The youngster has been named as a target for Chelsea and Napoli but the Blues appear to be unwilling to make a move for him.

Enzo Maresca's side retains a strong interest in Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel, who appears to be their preferred choice this month. Napoli remain interested in Garnacho and will reportedly make contact with his club in the coming hours.

