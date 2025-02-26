"We all needed that" – Enzo Maresca wants more from Chelsea star after 4-0 win over Southampton

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has stated that he is delighted with Christopher Nkunku's performance in his team's recent 4-0 Premier League win over Southampton.

Earlier this Tuesday (February 25), the Blues bounced back to winning ways with a statement win over the Saints at Stamford Bridge. Nkunku opened the scoring with a header in the 24th minute of the league match.

Afterwards, Pedro Neto doubled the lead with a fine left-footed strike in the 36th minute. Levi Colwill scored a header from a free-kick in the 44th minute before Marc Cucurella netted his side's fourth in the 78th minute.

Opining on Chelsea's home win, Maresca told TNT Sports (h/t Metro):

"We all needed that. We were in a bad run, a bad moment for me, especially in terms of results. In almost all games, the performance was there apart from Brighton away. Even at Aston Villa, the performance was there. We needed that, the fans needed that, the club needed that so we are happy."

Asked to share his thoughts on Nkunku's display, the Italian responded:

"I'm happy with him, I know that he can give more. We expect more from him. At the same time, we try to understand him in terms of he is not a nine. Many games, he plays as a nine. He's not a winger and tonight, he played as a winger. He's an attacking midfielder. The problem is that sometimes to find balance... we already used Cole Palmer there so, we try to use him in different positions."

Nkunku, 27, scored his first Premier League goal since last December earlier this Tuesday. The Frenchman has scored 14 goals, three in the league, and contributed five assists in 34 overall outings for Chelsea this season.

Why did Chelsea's Pedro Neto play as striker?

During a post-match interaction with TNT Sports, Enzo Maresca was asked why he decided to start Pedro Neto in a number nine role against Southampton. He responded (h/t Metro):

"We used [Christopher] Nkunku at Brighton away but every time, he received the ball on the feet and we need more threat in behind. So, the reason why we start to use him and think about Pedro was because of that."

Neto, 24, completed 22 of his 23 passes, scored a goal with his solitary shot, and provided an assist in Chelsea's recent win over Southampton.

Since leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers in a potential £54 million deal, Neto has registered five goals and seven assists in 31 total club outings.

