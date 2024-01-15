"We were never comfortable" - Xavi apologises to Barcelona fans after 4-1 Supercopa defeat to Real Madrid 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez apologised to the club's fans after Barca's embarrassing 4-1 defeat against arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final. They were outclassed by Los Blancos at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, January 14.

Vinicius Jr. opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the seventh minute and doubled their lead three minutes later. Robert Lewandowski pulled one back for the Blaugrana in the 33rd minute before Vinicius completed his hattrick from the penalty spot six minutes later.

Rodrygo Goes completed the scoring in the 64th minute, making it 4-1 for Real Madrid. Ronald Araujo was then sent off in the 71st minute after receiving two yellow cards.

After the game, Xavi expressed his disappointment in the defeat, saying (via ESPN):

"I am disappointed and sad. This is football and today we have to deal with the painful side of the game.

"It is a shame. We had a lot of hope going into the final and we've produced our worst performance. We started badly, we had a chance to come back, but the penalty killed the game."

"We were never comfortable. Madrid did a lot of damage on the counter and in transition. We apologise to the fans, we didn't compete, but I've experienced a lot of defeats with this club. Barça will come back."

Xavi further apologised to Barcelona fans and acknowledged any criticism that comes his way, saying:

"It's a moment to say sorry to the supporters and accept the criticism that comes. We did not show the side of the team we should have in a final, especially against Madrid.

"We were at our worst today in the worst scenario possible and it's a trophy lost. I am responsible. I accept the criticism and we will keep working hard."

He added:

"It's a tough defeat but we have recovered from tough defeats many times before and we will compete again in the best possible way."

Barcelona will return to action against Unionistas away in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 on Thursday, January 18.

Real Madrid avenge last year's Supercopa de Espana defeat against Barcelona

The two Spanish giants also clashed in the Supercopa de Espana final last season, with Barcelona coming out on top, winning 3-1. However, Real Madrid left no stone unturned this time to avenge the defeat.

They had 42% possession but had 18 attempts on goal, with nine being on target while Barcelona had seven on target out of their 12 attempts. Los Blancos looked threatening throughout, with the likes of Vinicius, Rodrygo, and substitute Brahim Diaz having great chances to add to the 4-1 scoreline.

Real Madrid will now return to action against city rivals Atletico Madrid away in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 on January 18. Incidentally, they beat Atletico 5-3 in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final.