“We never learn do we?”, “Make it make sense” – Chelsea fans express disappointment as player who ‘should be starting’ is named on the bench for Crystal Palace clash

Chelsea fans were left frustrated by manager Graham Potter's decision to start Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over Armando Broja in the attack against Crystal Palace on Saturday (October 1).

The Blues haven't enjoyed the best of forms in front of goal in the current campaign. Broja is their only designated center forward along with Aubameyang.

The player spent last season away on loan at Southampton, scoring nine goals in 38 games. He has played six games so far this season for the west London side.

Blues' fans were keen to see the forward named in the starting XI for Potter's first game in charge of the club in the Premier League. They were also frustrated to see an out-of-form Jorginho in the team for the away clash with Crystal Palace.

Here are some of the reactions across Twitter:

stxn @Yelnats105 @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal We never learn do we? Why isn’t Broja starting why is Jorginho still starting @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal We never learn do we? Why isn’t Broja starting why is Jorginho still starting

Kip @keeplungart Broja should be starting. Broja should be starting.

The Blues are currently seventh in the table after picking up ten points from six games so far. However, they have scored only eight goals in the league this season.

Chelsea coach Graham Potter confirms N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy are not available

Chelsea boss Graham Potter

While speaking to reporters ahead of his team's clash against Palace, the Chelsea boss confirmed that despite training with the team, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and midfielder N'Golo Kante would not be available for the game. Here's what Potter said (via Football.london):

"No, they're not. They're absolutely fine in terms of coming through their rehab stages. NG has just been on the grass with the team but not full training. Eddie is a bit further on but hasn't had enough to be involved at the weekend really. Maybe next week for him."

While speaking about the difficulty of picking a team after the international break, Potter added:

"It's part of the job, part of the challenge. We can do some thinking while they're away, do some analysis and watch games. You've got to start somewhere, we have a lot of games to come."

"It's been well documented the amount of games we have which is great because we can see the players, lots of competition, everybody is ready. It's never easy picking a team because we have got good players and good options but we can deal with that."

