"We never make it easy", "That was terrible football" - Fans react as Chelsea score 90th minute winner against Leeds in FA Cup fixture

Chelsea bounced back from their Carabao Cup final defeat with a nervy 3-2 win over Leeds United to reach the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. The Blues overcame their opponents at Stamford Bridge to progress from the fifth-round tie.

Leeds United knew to expect a Chelsea side that had their pride wounded by the 'billion pound bottlejob' tag they received after the Carabao Cup final. The Championship side were on a rich vein of form heading into the encounter, having won 11 and drawn one of their games since the turn of the year.

Mauricio Pochettino's side started shakily and were punished inside eight minutes following a defensive act of generosity. They grew into the game later and turned it on its head by the time the half-time whistle went.

The second half brought about a change in the ascendancy as the Championship outfit took charge of affairs. They soon found an equaliser and dominated while seeking a winner, with Chelsea barely holding on.

The Blues needed a 90th-minute winner from Conor Gallagher, who was brought off the bench in the second half, to secure the win.

Their fans were pleased with the result but not the performance and took to X to share their thoughts.

"We are badly coached. We neeed to sack Poch please. How are we struggling against Leeds"

"We never make it easy… 😅"

Chelsea will now face Championship leaders Leicester City in one of the quarterfinal matches looking to secure a place in the last four.

Chelsea put Carabao Cup disappointment behind them in Leeds win

Chelsea showed great fight and resolve to claim a 3-2 win over Leeds United in their FA Cup fifth-round meeting. Facing an in-form side, the Blues had just lost to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Leeds United started the brighter of both sides with their intense pressing and direct approach and were rewarded when Mateo Joseph scored after eight minutes. The Blues responded swiftly, and Moises Caicedo set up Nicolas Jackson to score his tenth of the season seven minutes later.

They turned the game on its head when Mykhailo Mudryk finished off a fine team move in the 37th minute. The visitors emerged for the second half visibly fired up, and after an extended period of dominance, Joseph got his second of the game after 59 minutes.

Pochettino brought the cavalry off the bench, introducing Gallagher, Cole Palmer and Ben Chilwell off the bench. Gallagher proved to be the match-winner for his side with a fine finish on the 90-minute mark.