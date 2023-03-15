"We never say never" - Liverpool star believes Anfield club can overcome 3 goal deficit and defeat Real Madrid in the UCL Ro16

Trent Alexander-Arnold has asked his Liverpool teammates to have a near-perfect second-leg UEFA Champions League last-16 game against Real Madrid to overturn a mammoth first-leg deficit.

The Reds lost 5-2 at Anfield on 21 February and have a mountain to climb in the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu later today (15 March). Liverpool have never beaten Los Blancos in their five meetings under manager Jurgen Klopp (4 L, 1 D).

However, Alexander-Arnold believes the Merseyside giants have it in them to score at least thrice against Real Madrid and overturn the deficit. He said before the game, via Liverpool Echo (h/t HITC):

"We will go there to win the game, to try and get through. We’re not just going to go there and think that it’s already done and we’re out. We still believe. “We know it is going to be very difficult.

The Reds need to score at least thrice at the Santiago Bernabeu to go through.

He added:

"But we know we’re capable of scoring goals in games and we’re going to have to have a near-perfect game to go through to the next round. But we never say never."

Klopp has sent a similar message to his players, asking them to surprise themselves in a positive way and secure a famous win at the Santiago Bernabeu. This isn't the first time the Reds need to score thrice against a La Liga team in the second leg of a Champions League knockout game.

They overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Barcelona in the semi-finals of the 2018-19 Champions League to win 4-0 in the return leg. However, they staged this epic comeback at Anfield, while they face Real Madrid away from home.

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have nothing to lose against Real Madrid

Manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that his Liverpool side have nothing to lose against Real Madrid in their Champions League round-of-16 second-leg clash.

UCL is Klopp's only hope of a trophy this season.

He did, however, state that he would prefer manager Carlo Ancelotti's situation, where his team have a three-goal lead to protect. The German tactician said before the game at his pre-match press conference (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"We have nothing to lose, it's a better situation than when you can lose everything. We can lose a game, we've felt that before, we don't like that. You can get a proper knock here. I would prefer Carlo's situation; to defend a 3-0 lead."

Los Merengues have been eliminated in the last-16 stage of the competition in two of the last four seasons. The Reds, meanwhile, have made the final of the Champions League in three of the last five seasons under Klopp.

