"We're here to win the game" - Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool squad to 'surprise' themselves positively for UCL fixture against Real Madrid

Manager Jurgen Klopp has urged his Liverpool team to surprise themselves in a positive manner when they face Real Madrid on Wednesday (15 March).

The Reds lost the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash at home on 21 February by a 5-2 margin. Klopp's team capitulated after taking a 2-0 lead within the first 14 minutes of the game.

The German tactician has urged his players to spring a surprise at the Santiago Bernabeu but has underlined the magnitude of the task at hand. He said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the second leg encounter in Madrid (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"If we can surprise ourselves in a negative way we can surprise ourselves in a positive way too. It's clear we're not here telling Madrid: 'Be careful, we're coming'. But we're here to win the game."

Jurgen Klopp's team have a mammoth task at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He added:

"We are here to win the game and that is difficult enough here, one of the best teams in the world. We will give it a proper try. It's not about sitting here saying 'scoring three goals is no problem'. Of course it is."

Klopp has never beaten Real Madrid as Liverpool's manager in five tries, losing four times against them. This includes the UEFA Champions League final in 2018 and 2022.

The Merseyside giants are destined for a trophyless season if they don't beat Los Merengues on aggregate in the return leg. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has already claimed that his team have the advantage and are the favorites to progress.

Eder Militao, meanwhile, is wary of the threat Liverpool's star-studded attack could pose in the second leg.

Liverpool midfielder ruled out for Real Madrid tie with injury

Manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has been ruled out for the game against Real Madrid with an injury.

The Reds signed Stefan Bajcetic from Celta Viga's youth academy in January 2021.

The Spaniard has been one of the breakthrough stars in England this season and has played in 19 games across competitions. The 18-year-old defensive midfielder played 85 minutes in the Reds' 5-2 loss against Real Madrid at Anfield.

He will, however, play no part in the return leg. Speaking at his pre-match presser, the former Borussia Dortmund head coach confirmed, via the aforementioned source:

"It's a stress response around the adductor. He doesn't feel a lot but we have to let it settle."

Bajcetic has now joined Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson on the treatment table for the Reds.

