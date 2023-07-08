Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders gave a glowing verdict of youngster Kaide Gordon back in 2021.

Gordon is a youth academy member of the Reds and has represented the club at various age groups. Apart from that, Gordon has also made four appearances for the senior team, netting once so far.

Back in September 2021, Lijnders was massively impressed by the progress he saw from Gordon.

About the 18-year-old forward, he said (via Liverpool Echo):

“About Kaide, before pre-season we always make sure that our biggest talents start a week earlier than we start. They start with the Under-23s training and I went to the Under-23s training ground to watch and I see one player and he has fire in each moment he touched the ball."

He added:

“He passes players like they are not standing there so I call Jurgen like, 'Wow, we have a new player here'. We take all these young players to pre-season and you know you have a good player around you is when the senior players start taking care of this young player."

Lijnders further praised the senior members of the team like James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold on speaking to and mentoring Kaide:

“When you see James Milner speaking with Kaide. When you see Trent becoming a proper mentor. When you see them invite him to sit on the table. All our boys in our group invited him and it made it, not easier, but good for him to adapt to our team and to our style.”

Gordon will look to continue his progress and make his way into the first team.

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has informed his current club that he won't be activating an extension to his current deal beyond 2024. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Parc des Princes this summer.

Real Madrid are the favorites to land the attacker. However, Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool have also been mentioned among potential suitors of the Frenchman.

Mbappe recently spoke about his future, telling L'Equipe:

"I push the limits for myself first. People don't really like it when people say that, but a career is selfish, it's yours, it's what you leave behind. Basically, I'm always dissatisfied, so I'm never impressed with what I do. It's already the first key to understanding myself because everything I do, I tell myself that I can do it again and better."

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world at the moment. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that top clubs are keen to secure his signature. Liverpool remains linked with the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

He has scored 212 goals and provided 98 assists in 260 games for PSG.

