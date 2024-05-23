"We have him next year" - Club president confirms Chelsea managerial target will not leave this summer

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their hunt for the next manager as Ruben Amorim is set to stay at Sporting CP. The club president has announced that the young coach will continue with the Portuguese champions beyond this summer.

Speaking to the media this week, Frederico Varandas stated that Amorim was one of the best coaches in the world. He added that the decision was made and the Chelsea target will remain at the club next season. Varandas said (via Metro):

"Today, we have one of the best coaches in the world. We have him today, we had him four years ago and we have him next year. He stays here because Sporting is a club that gives you protection, stability, conditions to be successful and above all to be happy."

Ruben Amorim won 40 of his 53 matches with Sporting CP this season and lost just five times. The 39-year-old was a target for several cubs but is now set to stay for another season.

Chelsea target flew to England to hold talks with West Ham United

Chelsea target Ruben Amorim held talks with West Ham United last month and was forced to apologize. He admitted that it was a mistake to make the trip as he needed to stay focused on Sporting CP.

Amorim said (via Metro):

"So let's get the elephant out of the room and I'll talk about it once. The first thing is to say that the club was aware of my trip. It's important and changes the context. Then, talk about the cloak of secrecy that surrounded the trip."

He added:

"I secretly parked the car outside, secretly walked past 15 people, past people and took photographs and got on a plane to take away a little bit of this thing that was all done behind the club's back, that didn't happen. Obviously, my trip was a mistake, the timing was completely wrong, it didn't seem right at the time."

In a press conference later in April, Amorim announced his decision to stay. He was also a target for Liverpool and Bayern Munich while Chelsea remain interested after parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino.