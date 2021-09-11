“We have nothing to lose” – Lionel Messi’s PSG sent warning by Mignolet before Champions League clash

Lionel Messi and PSG are gearing up to face Club Brugge in their Champions League opener on Wednesday. With the Parisians considered heavy favorites, Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet believes his side have nothing to lose and will try to win.

The Belgian remarked following Club Brugge's convincing 3-0 victory over Oostende yesterday:

"We have nothing to lose and today we have shown what we can do. We will do the best we can and we will try to take [all three] points.

"I think I will have more work [on Wednesday]. PSG are not just Messi. The Parisians have a very large nucleus."

Simon Mignolet also commented on his team's performance during the clash with Oostende:

"We played well but it could have been more severe than 3-0.

"After the match against La Gantoise, there was a bit of stress in the team but tonight we didn't see it.

"We were able to keep the zero and we showed something to the public for the first time this year," the Belgian added.

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a two-year contract after parting ways with Barcelona this summer. The Argentine made his debut appearance for the club in their most recent game, coming on as a substitute during the 2-0 victory over Reims.

He is expected to lead the attacking line when the Parisians travel to Club Brugge next week to kick-start their Champions League campaign. With Neymar and Kylian Mbappe joining him in attack, we could well witness a goal fest on Wednesday.

Mignolet doesn't seem worried about Lionel Messi and PSG's threat ahead of their Champions League clash

Lionel Messi leading PSG's Champions League charge

PSG have been trying to claim the Champions League crown over the last few seasons. Lionel Messi has also grown desperate to taste European success once again in his career, with his last triumph coming in 2015 in Barcelona colors.

During his unveiling, the Argentine stated that he hopes to help the club rise to the pinnacle of European football. Should he succeed, he will surely win the hearts of the Parisian faithful. The presence of top superstars like Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti and Angel Di Maria could make the job easier.

