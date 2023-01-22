"We now dream of having Messi" - Fans urge PSG superstar to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia after high-profile friendly 

Fans are hopeful of seeing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi head to Saudi Arabia to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League. Expectations have risen further after the high-profile friendly clash between the Parisians and the Riyadh Season Team. Both superstars played that game and scored.

Ronaldo is currently an Al-Nassr player in the SPL. While he is yet to make his official debut for Rudi Garcia's team, the hype surrounding the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has already peaked since his move to the club as a free agent.

The Argentine, meanwhile, opened the scoring for Christophe Galtier's team during the friendly against the Riyadh Season Team. A fan told Telefoot after the game:

"We now dream of having Messi with us since Ronaldo is in Riyadh."

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is currently in the final year of his contract with PSG. He is expected to pen a new deal and extend his stay for at least another year in the French capital. Messi, however, has been linked with a move to SPL side Al-Hilal. Al-Hilal happens to be Al-Nassr's city rivals and their biggest competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the PSG superstar gave fans the most iconic rivalry in the sport's history during their time at Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively. When Ronaldo made a move to Juventus in 2018, the direct rivalry came to an end.

It might very well rekindle if the little magician indeed makes the move to Saudi Arabia in the near future and starts a new chapter in his glowing career.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo gave fans yet another memorable showdown

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

While the Riyadh Season Cup was nowhere near the magnitude of the games that Cristiano Ronaldo and his Argentine rival have faced off in, the two superstars once again showed the world why they are widely regarded as legends.

Messi scored the opener against the Riyadh Season Tean while Ronaldo completed a first-half brace to equalize for his team on two different occasions. Despite passing their mid-30s, the iconic duo are still maintaining their sky-high standards.

