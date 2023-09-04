“We are now Liverpool fans” - Wataru Endo shares adorable message from kids living down his street after Anfield move

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has shared a heartwarming message from kids living down his street after his move from VfB Stuttgart.

The Japan international was a surprise acquisition for the Reds last month as they scoured the market for a new No. 6. They targeted moves for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, and even made bids for the two defensive midfielders.

But after missing out on the duo, they signed Endo from Stuttgart for a fee of around £16 million. The 30-year-old wasn't the most well-known name in world football before his move to Anfield but he was certainly loved at Stuttgart.

Endo shared a photo on his Instagram story which showed a message from the kids living down his street in Germany. It read (h/t @AnythingLFC_):

"Goodbye Legendo. We are now Liverpool fans. The Kids from your street! Good luck!"

Expand Tweet

Endo spent just a shade over four seasons at the German club, registering 15 goals and 12 assists in 133 games across competitions. He is a hard-working defensive midfielder known for his fitness and diligence off the ball.

The Reds signed Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich on deadline day to add to Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai's arrivals in midfield. But apart from the 50-cap Japan international, none of them are natural defensive midfielders.

This could mean that Jurgen Klopp will trust Endo with regular starts as the season progresses. So far, he has featured in three league games for the Reds but two of those appearances came off the bench.

Jurgen Klopp underlines where 'machine' Wataru Endo can improve at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has urged fans to be patient with Wataru Endo as the player would need time to get adjusted to Liverpool's system.

Speaking before the Reds' 3-0 league win against Aston Villa on Sunday (September 3), the German tactician said, via the Independent (h/t ThisIsAnfield):

"For Endo it is a massive step and change in the way he used to play so that needs a bit of time to get there but it is no problem. We are a counter-pressing team still with all the possession and stuff, and that means you have to be in specific positions.

"And you can see in moments where he is slightly too deep. I’ve had meetings with him and we will work on that. He wants to do it 100 per cent right, and you can see in training when the spaces are smaller, he is a machine."

Endo, who started and played 58 minutes in Liverpool's dramatic 2-1 league win against Newcastle United, came on in the 87th minute against Aston Villa. So far, he has won every game with his new club in the Premier League.