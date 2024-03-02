"We are ok with these players, as of now" - Carlo Ancelotti responds when asked if Real Madrid will look to reinforce squad in key position

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently talked about Los Blancos potentially reinforcing their squad at left-back in the wake of reports linking them to Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies.

Ancelotti said that they are happy with Ferland Medy as well as Fran Garcia. Speaking to the media, the Italian manager said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"We trust Ferland Mendy, same for Fran Garcia. We are ok with these players, as of now."

Expand Tweet

28-year-old Mendy has faced multiple injury issues this season. He was out for a significant period at the start of the campaign and has so far made 24 appearances across competitions. The Frenchman's contract with Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Los Blancos also have Spanish left-back Fran Garcia in their ranks. The 24-year-old has played a key role this season, making 24 appearances across competitions.

Despite the aforementioned options, Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a summer move for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. Ancelotti, though, claimed that he is happy with the depth at his disposal for now.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti outlines game plan against Valencia

Real Madrid are set to take on Valencia in a La Liga clash on Saturday, March 2, at the Mestalla. Los Blancos are currently leading the league table with 65 points from 26 matches.

While Valencia are ninth in La Liga with 36 points, facing them at the Mestalla is never a walk in the park. Ahead of the game, Ancelotti said about his team's approach to the game (via Los Blancos' website):

“The plan tomorrow is to play a great football match and I'm sure Valencia are thinking the same. That's what the fans and players want ahead of the game, an entertaining spectacle. We must not forget what happened last year because when racist behavior occurs, we must condemn it and identify those responsible."

The Italian tactician added

"Valencia did a good job because they identified those who committed the crime, because racism is a crime. That is what we all have to do, the whole football family, we shouldn't need this kind of thing when something happens."

Los Blancos currently lead second-placed Girona by six points. A win against Valencia would further help Ancelotti's team's bid to win the La Liga title this season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here