"We only have one more challenge to overcome" - Moises Caicedo reacts on social media as Chelsea defeat Middlesbrough in EFL Cup S/F

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo took to social media to celebrate his side's qualification for the final of the Carabao Cup. The Blues overcame Championship outfit Middlesbrough 6-1 at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of the semifinal to reach the final via a 6-2 aggregate scoreline.

Middlesbrough stunned Chelsea in the first leg of the tie at Riverside Stadium two weeks ago, claiming a narrow 1-0 win. The Blues, however, showcased their quality in the second leg on Tuesday, January 23, and secured a convincing win at home.

Moises Caicedo, who was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for a reported British record transfer fee of £115 million, started both legs for the Blues. However, the Ecuadorian midfielder was replaced in the 72nd minute by Carney Chukwuemeka in the second leg after showing signs of discomfort.

After the conclusion of the match, Caicedo posted a series of pictures from the evening on Instagram and wrote in the caption:

"Great job, guys! We did it! We only have one more challenge to overcome. WE ARE IN THE FINAL."

Chelsea will face either Liverpool or Fulham at Wembley in the final next month. After a wretched showing in front of goal in the first leg, 21-year-old midfielder Cole Palmer scored a brace on Tuesday to take his tally for the season to 11.

Axel Disasi, Enzo Fernandez, Noni Madueke and an own goal saw the Blues put six Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough. They conceded a late goal when Morgan Rogers found the net for Boro.

How did Moises Caicedo perform for Chelsea against Middlesbrough

Moises Caicedo was omnipresent in midfield for the Blues, putting in a typical energetic display in the middle of the park. The 22-year-old made six ball recoveries for Mauricio Pochettino's side, more than any other player in the match.

Caicedo completed 28 passes during his time on the pitch and won five out of nine attempted duels. He also won one tackle, made two interceptions, six recoveries, and was dribbled past just once in the match.

The Ecuadorian midfielder also played two passes into the final third and was fouled once. His performance in the final will be crucial for the Blues as they look to secure their first trophy of the Todd Boehly era.