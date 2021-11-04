“We are one of the main candidates, but not the only one” – Lionel Messi identifies six clubs who can challenge PSG for the Champions League title

Lionel Messi has discussed PSG's chances of winning the coveted Champions League crown this season. According to the Argentine, the Parisians are strong candidates to claim the honor but there are other clubs who also stand a chance.

It goes without saying that PSG signed Lionel Messi this summer to bolster their chances of succeeding in Europe's elite tournament. The playmaker shares the same ambition, as he revealed during an interview with beIN Sports.

beIN SPORTS @beINSPORTS_EN



🇦🇷 Lionel Messi assesses PSG's chances of



#beINUCL #PSG



Watch Now 👉 🗣️ "I think it [winning the @ChampionsLeague ] is my biggest target and the club's. I think we are one of the main candidates."🇦🇷 Lionel Messi assesses PSG's chances of #UCL success. Who are your favourites to lift the 🏆?Watch Now 👉 onbe.in/3hTp092 🗣️ "I think it [winning the @ChampionsLeague] is my biggest target and the club's. I think we are one of the main candidates."🇦🇷 Lionel Messi assesses PSG's chances of #UCL success. Who are your favourites to lift the 🏆?#beINUCL #PSGWatch Now 👉 onbe.in/3hTp092 https://t.co/4yTKL2VMhK

"I think it is my biggest target and the club’s," he said while discussing the Parisians' chances of winning the Champions League this season. "They have been looking to win the Champions League and they have been very close. I think it is their main target."

PSG have been tipped by many to triumph in Europe this season due to the presence of world-class superstars in every area of their team. Although Lionel Messi has admitted the Ligue 1 giants are among the top dogs in the tournament, he has named other clubs could also fight for it.

"We are one of the main candidates, but not the only one," the Argentine was quoted as saying. "Everyone is talking about PSG because of the players, but other clubs have been working together for years and have also signed good players, like Man United, Man City, Bayern, Liverpool, Atletico and Chelsea."

B/R Football @brfootball Tuesday: Lionel Messi scores his first PSG goal against Man City in the Champions League.



Today: Cristiano Ronaldo scores the winner for Man Utd against Villarreal in the Champions League.



They continue to deliver 🐐 Tuesday: Lionel Messi scores his first PSG goal against Man City in the Champions League.Today: Cristiano Ronaldo scores the winner for Man Utd against Villarreal in the Champions League.They continue to deliver 🐐 https://t.co/417JGt2tWF

"There are plenty of clubs who can win the Champions League, it is a very difficult competition and the best team doesn’t always win it. You need a lot of things to win it, everything is possible and we are one of the candidates, of course."

Lionel Messi's arrival has boosted PSG's Champions League

How has Lionel Messi fared for PSG in the Champions League this season?

Lionel Messi has obviously had a slow start to life in the French league following his switch to PSG this summer. However, the same cannot be said of his numbers in the Champions League, where he's been one of the top performers for the Parisians this season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Argentine's first goal for the club came in the UCL clash with Manchester City on Matchday 2. He followed that up with a brace in the 3-2 victory over RB Leipzig on Matchday 3, raising his tally to three goals in three games. PSG will be hoping he continues to play a decisive role as they hunt down the Champions League crown this term.

Edited by Diptanil Roy