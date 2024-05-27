“We were partying for a few days” - Enzo Maresca’s old comments on treble celebrations with Jack Grealish resurface amid Chelsea links

Manchester City's former assistant coach Enzo Maresca's old comments about treble celebrations in 2023 have resurfaced amid rumors of him joining Chelsea as their manager.

With Mauricio Pochettino leaving on mutual terms after just one season in charge, the Blues are looking for their next permanent manager, and Maresca has emerged as a favorite. He is fresh off guiding Leicester City to the EFL Championship title this season, and in turn, a promotion to the Premier League.

Initially an academy coach at City, Maresca left for Parma in 2021, where he was sacked after only six months. He returned to City in June 2022 to join Pep Guardiola's coaching staff, becoming his assistant.

Trending

As the Sky Blues won the treble last year, Maresca was seen celebrating with City players and had even revealed how the whole squad was partying for days. Manchester Evening News quoted him saying back then:

“We were partying for a few days. I wouldn’t be able to do that [keep pace with Grealish]! I don’t have as much staying power as that!”

Just days later though, Maresca was appointed as Leicester's new manager and he guided the Foxes back into the top division just a year after their relegation. His achievements have seemingly caught Chelsea's eye, who are now aiming to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea request Leicester for talks with Maresca

Chelsea have reportedly requested Leicester City to get in talks with Enzo Maresca to discuss the managerial job. The Italian has two more years on his contract with the Foxes but also has a release clause of around £10 million.

The Blues have also seen a few roadblocks in their quest for an appointment, with Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna ruling himself out. Rumors of Roberto De Zerbi have also been played down by senior officials at the club, whereas talks with Brentford's Thomas Frank haven't yielded anything fruitful so far either.

Maresca's release clause allows Chelsea to simply pay the sum and materialize the move, but it's yet to be seen if the 44-year-old is willing to leave Leicester, as reports suggest he is currently happy with the Midlands side.