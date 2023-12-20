"We are paying for too many mistakes" - Xavi urges Barcelona squad to 'not slip up anymore' in order to fight for La Liga title this season

Xavi has not given up on Barcelona's title hopes yet but wants to see his players make fewer mistakes. He claims that the slipups have been far too many this season, costing them points.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match against Girona, Xavi said Barcelona see the league leaders as direct rivals. He urged his players to step up and stop making mistakes that have been too costly for them this season. Xavi said (via ESPN):

"We can still come back in LaLiga but we can't slip up anymore. We are paying for too many mistakes and losing too many points. We have to end the year positively and be even better in the second half of the season. Girona -- who I have already said are a direct rival -- and Real Madrid aren't slipping up, but we just have to go step by step for now."

The Catalan side are currently nine points behind Girona, who they face on Wednesday (December 20). They are also seven points adrift of Real Madrid, who sit second in the league this season.

Xavi confirms Vitor Roque is close to joining Barcelona in January

Xavi was quizzed about Vitor Roque at the press conference on Tuesday and he said that the Brazilian youngster was close to joining them. The Barcelona manager added that they were unwilling to put too much pressure on him as they needed to make it a smooth transaction into the first team.

He said (via ESPN):

"We can't put pressure on Vitor -- or on other young players like Lamine Yamal. Every player has to step forward. What we are doing in the two boxes is making the difference, above all when we are attacking. We are not effective, but we can't [put that pressure] on Vitor."

Xavi added that the 18-year-old Brazilian will be coming to train at the end of December, saying:

"If everything goes to plan, he will join the squad at the end of December after [the Christmas] break. We are already in contact with him, but it will do him good to disconnect [after the Brazilian season] for now. He's a really good signing, he gives me hope and he will contribute to the team with goals and hard work."

Xavi also confirmed that Barcelona are working on getting more new faces in the January window but also admitted that the club needed to work with FFP and LaLiga guidelines as their financial situation is yet to be resolved.