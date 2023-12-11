"We do pizzas not miracles" - Domino's UK troll Chelsea after the London club's 2-0 loss to Everton

Domino's UK recently trolled Chelsea following their 2-0 loss at the hands of Everton on Sunday, December 10. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Lewis Dobbin's second-half goals (54' and 90+2') at Goodison Park handed the Merseyside club their third consecutive Premier League win.

Following the conclusion of the game, Domino's posted on its X handle owing to the festive season:

"Dear Domino's, for Christmas I would like ___________"

Expand Tweet

Reacting to the post, a fan with the X handle @fakelanemyloved replied:

"Chelsea to know how to shoot."

The comment came after Mauricio Pochettino's team were unable to find the back of the net despite managing 16 attempts against Everton, with just four of them on target.

Taking a dig at the west London club, Domino's UK replied to the fan's comments and wrote:

"We do pizzas not miracles."

Expand Tweet

Following the victory, Everton are placed 17th in the Premier League with 13 points, factoring in their 10-point deduction for breach of financial rules. Meanwhile, Chelsea continue to struggle, having managed just one win in their last five Premier League matches. The Blues are 12th in the standings with 19 points from 16 matches.

Pochettino's side are ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth, who are 13th and 14th, respectively, only on goal difference. Up next for Chelsea is a home fixture against bottom-side Sheffield United on Saturday, December 16.

Mauricio Pochettino reacts to Reece James injury as Chelsea lose 2-0 to Everton

Everton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino has to contend with yet another issue at Stamford Bridge as Reece James was withdrawn after playing 26 minutes against Everton. The Argentine boss confirmed that the England international felt something in his hamstring, due to which he was substituted in the first half.

James has already missed nine matches this season due to injuries and is likely to be sidelined for more due to his latest problem. Addressing the Blues' skipper's worries, Pochettino said after the Everton clash (via Football London):

"Hamstring but we don't know the severity. For us is an important player, one of the best footballers in the world. Really disappointed."

In the 2023-24 season, James has appeared just nine times for Chelsea across competitions. With second-choice right-back Malo Gusto injured, Pochettino may decide to use Marc Cucurella in the position as he did in the 2-1 defeat against Manchester United on December 6.