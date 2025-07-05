"We play better with him" - Xabi Alonso makes bold claim about Real Madrid star who hardly played under Carlo Ancelotti 

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has heaped praise on Arda Guler, stating that the team plays better when the Turkish midfielder is involved. Guler joined Los Blancos from his native Fenerbahçe in 2023 but has struggled to break into the first team in the Spanish capital.

The 20-year-old was very much in a bit-part role for Real Madrid during the 2024-25 season. He made 28 LaLiga appearances (mostly as a substitute), scoring three goals and adding five assists. However, since Alonso took over the managerial reins at Madrid, Arda Guler appears poised for a more prominent position under the Spaniard’s leadership. The former Fenerbahçe man has featured in all four matches Los Blancos have played in the ongoing Club World Cup while starting the last three.

Speaking to the media ahead of Real Madrid’s quarterfinal clash against Borussia Dortmund, Xabi Alonso hinted that Arda Guler will not be sitting on the sidelines during his tenure. He also emphasized the need to support the youngster’s progression both tactically and mentally. He said (via Madrid Universal):

“Arda Güler has special qualities; we have to keep him close to the ball, creating plays. He has an incredible catalogue of passes and we play BETTER with him. He needs to learn and develop. Expectations are high, but we have to help him grow.”

On where the Turkish prodigy has to improve, Alonso added:

“Arda Guler must anticipate [in defence] more than react, that way you approach the match better and don’t depend on physicality. It’s the process he has to go through. He’s doing well, and we keep pushing him to gain experience and know that he can make mistakes. They’re part of his development.”

One of the matches where Guler impressed under Alonso was in Real Madrid’s clash with Juventus in the Round of 16 of the Club World Cup. He had the most touches (100), created the most big chances (2), and provided the most accurate long balls (9).

“We’ll make the decision in the morning” – Xabi Alonso on if Kylian Mbappe will start for Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund

Xabi Alonso is not sure if Kylian Mbappe will be named in the starting XI when Real Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund. Mbappe, who won the European Golden Shoe last season, is yet to start a match for Los Blancos at the Club World Cup, missing the first three matches due to acute gastroenteritis. He returned to action in Madrid’s 1-0 win against Juve, coming on as a second-half substitute for Gonzalo Garcia.

In the pre-match press conference, Alonso was asked if Mbappe would start against Dortmund, to which he said:

“Mbappe starting? We’ll make the decision in the morning. I’d like the players to find out about this first, rather than at a press conference.”

Real Madrid and Dortmund will lock horns today, July 5, in New Jersey for a spot in the semi-finals.

