"We play for the shirt, but we also play for him" - Argentina star makes emotional Lionel Messi claim after booking 2022 FIFA World Cup final spot

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has revealed his team's desire to win the FIFA World Cup to give Lionel Messi the perfect international sendoff.

The Copa America champions reached their sixth FIFA World Cup final thanks to an emphatic 3-0 victory over Croatia in the semi-final. Messi gave his side the lead in the first-half when he converted a penalty which was won by forward Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez doubled Argentina's lead before the break thanks to a determined run and finish, before Messi stole the show in the second half. The 35-year-old's mesmerizing run completely bamboozled Josko Gvardiol before he laid the ball off to Alvarez for his second to send Argentina into Sunday's final.

The South American giants will now face either France or Morocco in the final as they try to claim their third title; their first since Diego Maradona led them to victory in 1986. This is Lionel Messi's final chance to win the one trophy that has eluded him throughout his incredible career.

Speaking after his team hammered Croatia, De Paul claimed that while his team want to win the FIFA World Cup for Argentina, they also want to help Messi win the trophy.

As per All About Argentina, the 28-year-old proclaimed:

“We play for the shirt, but we also play for him.”

Lionel Messi says he is "feeling really good" following Argentina's win in FIFA World Cup semi-final

Messi's goal and assist against Croatia mean that he is now in pole position for the 2022 Golden Boot, having made more assists than Kylian Mbappe.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has arguably been the tournament's best player so far and he is clearly full of confidence. Some were concerned at the start of the second-half that he may be carrying an injury, but those fears were soon laid to rest following a sublime display.

Lionel Messi told reporters after the game (as per BBC Sport):

"I am enjoying this a lot. I am feeling really good, I feel strong enough to face every match. The previous match was a big sacrifice. Today we were tired but we pulled out strength to earn the victory."

"We played very well, we preferred to play this way because we knew they would not have the ball. We knew we would have to run. We prepared in a very good way. I feel very happy in this World Cup. I am able to help the squad."

