"We play for the same team, football" - Pele sends heartfelt message to Cristiano Ronaldo for winning The Best FIFA Special Award

Cristiano Ronaldo was recently honored with a 'Special' award by FIFA for becoming the leading goalscorer in international football. The Portuguese was presented with the accolade on Monday and Brazilian legend Pele has used the opportunity to send him a heartfelt message.

In a video posted by Sky Sports on Twitter, Pele congratulated the Manchester United attacker about his new achievement and everything he's done in football. The Brazilian said:

"Hello, hello! Cristiano Ronaldo, it's a great pleasure of mine to be here in Brazil, in Santos my dear land, to congratulate you for everything you have done in sport, especially in football. We play for the same team: football."

Pele also revealed that he's never had the opportunity to hug Cristiano Ronaldo in person. He added that he was hoping to meet the attacker in the future and finally do that. He said:

"Now, talking more seriously, all this time we have traveled around the world, I have never had the opportunity to hug you in person. But here with all my heart, I congratulate you and I hope that someday, we can see each other and I can hug you in person. Cristiano, good luck - see you next time!"

It was a massive milestone for Ronaldo, who broke Ali Daei's record of 109 goals to become the leading goalscorer in men's international football. The Portuguese reached the milestone in September last year, scoring twice against the Republic of Ireland to reach 111 goals.

Since then, the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner has scored four more goals for his nation, raising his tally to 115 goals in 184 caps. Considering he is showing no signs of slowing down, only time will tell how many goals Ronaldo will add to that record.

The Manchester United forward is still going strong.

Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers for Manchester United this season

The Portuguese sealed a sensational return to Manchester United after parting ways with Juventus during last summer's transfer window. Although the team's performances have been inconsistent, it is fair to say the Portuguese has been brilliant on an individual level.

This season, Cristiano Ronaldo has recorded 14 goals and three assists to his name in 21 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions. It is worth mentioning that United's progress into the Champions League knockout phase is down to the attacker's decisive performances.

