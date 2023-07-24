“We could play together in the national team” – Kai Havertz names Arsenal teammate he wished was German

Kai Havertz has named Bukayo Saka as the Arsenal player he wished was with the German national team.

Havertz arrived at the Emirates last month from Chelsea in a £65 million deal. He was handed his first start for Arsenal in a 2-0 pre-season friendly loss against Manchester United on Sunday (July 23).

The Germany international had come on as a substitute and scored the last goal in his team's 5-0 friendly win against MLS All-Stars three days earlier. He recently sat down alongside Saka for an interview on ESPN's YouTube channel.

The former Chelsea playmaker was asked which Arsenal player he would like to play alongside for Germany. Havertz replied (via the Boot Room):

"Maybe you (Bukayo Saka), so then we could play together in the national team."

Saka, who is a regular fixture in Gareth Southgate's England squad, added:

"Don’t worry, we can play together here, bro!"

Saka and Havertz are expected to be a major part of Mikel Arteta's team next season. There have been questions about where the former Bayer Leverkusen player would fit into his XI.

It seems Havertz could be played in a midfield role by the Gunners. He started in Arteta's midfield three in the friendly loss against Manchester United. At Chelsea, he was utilized as a No. 9.

Declan Rice aims to keep it simple at Arsenal after high-profile transfer

Arsenal paid a club-record £105 million fee to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United earlier this month.

The 24-year-old England international is expected to slot straight into Mikel Arteta's midfield three next season. Before the Gunners' two pre-season friendly games this month, Rice said in his first interview as an Arsenal player:

"The main thing is I’m just going to be myself. There is no need to be any different. When I am myself, when I’m Declan Rice, that makes me excel. I’m just going to be the same lad that has worked hard to get to where he has got to.

"I think the lads will really embrace me. I’m a really outgoing person, so I try to have a laugh, treat everyone how I’d like to be treated. There have been some really good values that I learnt from West Ham that will stay with me forever."

Rice spent ten years with West Ham and captained them to UEFA Europa Conference League glory last season. He came on as a substitute against MLS All-Stars and started against Manchester United earlier this month.