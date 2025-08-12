"We have players who can be one of the favorites to win" - Lewandowski names Barcelona duo as potential candidates for 2025 Ballon d'Or

Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski has tipped his teammates Raphinha and Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d'Or this year. The ceremony will be held on September 22, 2025, at the Théâtre du Chatelet in Paris.

Ad

Barcelona had a stellar 2024-25 season, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha being their main architects. The Catalans won the domestic treble, including LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España. Yamal recorded stellar numbers with 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 outings across competitions. Meanwhile, Raphinha boasted even better numbers, with 34 goals and 25 assists in 57 outings across competitions.

In an interview with BBC Sport (h/t Tribuna), Robert Lewandowski named Lamine Yamal and Raphinha as potential favorites to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or. The Polish superstar said:

Ad

Trending

"Yamal’s season was incredible, but in the end, it depends on what is most important. He still has a lot of time—if not this year, maybe next year. Raphinha also had an amazing season. We have players who can be one of the favorites to win this kind of title."

Both Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are expected to rank high in the Ballon d'Or rankings this year. However, they will face tough competition from other favorites to win the award, notably PSG superstars Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha.

Ad

Having won the international treble, Dembele is a major favorite to lift France Football's coveted award. Meanwhile, Vitinha won the treble with PSG and the UEFA Nations League with Portugal, being significant to both triumphs. In other words, the race for the Ballon d'Or is wide open in a stark contrast to the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo era, when either was a clear favorite to win almost every year for the last two decades.

Ad

Barcelona midfielder Gavi tips Lamine Yamal to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or

Gavi and Yamal (L to R) - Source: Getty

In an interview with Diario AS, Barcelona midfielder Gavi named Lamine Yamal as one of the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or. He also acknowledged that the 18-year-old youngster has a lot of time on hand to win the trophy in his career.

Ad

“I hope he wins. If he doesn't this year, he's 18 and very young. Being among the favorites is something unique. I'm happy with what he's doing with us," Gavi said.

The Spaniard stressed his full faith in his compatriot, adding:

“He's an incredible player. He's getting better every day. He's amazing in training. He has to keep going like this, with that mentality, and I'm sure that if he doesn't win the Ballon d'Or this year, he'll win many in the future.”

At 18 years of age, Lamine Yamal has established himself as one of the most promising footballers in the world. The Spaniard is often compared to legends like Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr, owing to his exceptional dribbling and playmaking skills. He also inherited Barcelona's iconic number 10 shirt this season after renewing his contract with the Catalans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More