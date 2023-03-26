"We (players) were all surprised" - Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka reacts to shock dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has admitted that he was shocked to learn of Julian Nagelsmann's sacking as Die Roten boss.

The Bundesliga giants announced that they have parted ways with the German tactician on Friday (March 24). It took little to no time for them to confirm former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as their new boss.

FC Bayern and head coach Julian Nagelsmann have parted company. This decision was taken by CEO Oliver Kahn and board member for sport Hasan Salihamidžić in consultation with club president Herbert Hainer. Nagelsmann will be succeeded by Thomas Tuchel.

The decision came as a surprise to many, as Bayern had €25 million to sign the coach from RB Leipzig in 2021. The team's record under his management was also not particularly bad enough to warrant such a dismissal.

Nagelsmann led the Bavarians to the Bundesliga title in his first season as their manager. He could have also won a treble with the club this term, having led them to the quarter-finals of both the UEFA Champions League and the DFB-Pokal.

Goretzka has now rubbished suggestions that the manager lost the support of his dressing room towards the end of his tenure. The Bayern Munich midfielder clarified that the players were rather surprised by the club's decision, saying [h/t Fabrizio Romano]:

“I didn't have any problems with Nagelsmann. I don't know how it was with others — but I can say that he didn't lose the dressing room. The news of Julian sacked was a shock! We (players) were all surprised."

Goretzka: "I didn't have any problems with Nagelsmann. I don't know how it was with others — but I can say that he didn't lose the dressing room. The news of Julian sacked was a shock! We [players] were all surprised".

Goretzka also admitted that Nagelsmann's axing has affected him in recent days, saying [via Bavarian Football Works]:

“I would be lying if I said the last few days hadn’t affected me. It was extremely difficult. We’ve had a very close relationship with Julian. I probably saw him more than my family."

Apart from Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich also expressed his sympathy for the former Leipzig manager.

“That’s how this business is: little love, little heart," Kimmich was quoted as saying by the aforementioned source. "We have to learn to deal with it and live with the decision.”

“A coaching change is always disappointing because it means we players screwed up, didn’t perform consistently, and didn’t bring results. If we did, the change of coach wouldn’t have happened”.

It is safe to say that the jury is out on whether Bayern Munich's decision to replace him with Tuchel was right.

What next for Julian Nagelsmann after Bayern Munich exit?

Many do not expect Nagelsmann to be without a job for too long despite being sacked by Bayern Munich. In fact, he is already being linked with moves to top clubs across Europe.

There are suggestions that Tottenham Hotspur could bring him in as a replacement for Antonio Conte. As per Sky Sports, the German is open to joining Spurs as well.

