“We have been playing against them every year” - Real Madrid star Rodrygo reflects on resounding UEFA Champions League victory over Manchester City 

Rodrygo has made bold claims about defeating Manchester City and stated it is usual for Real Madrid to play the big games. He believes that they have managed to get the better of the Premier League champions in the past and it has been a confidence booster for them.

Speaking to the media ahead of the second leg against Atletico Madrid, Rodrygo claimed that he always steps up in the big games and they have been doing well in the UEFA Champions League. He said via MadridUniversal:

“I usually say that the Champions League is a competition that I love and in which I have always done well. It’s special for me because things usually go very well for me. I’m having an incredible season in the Champions League and I want to continue to help my team even more.”

“The game against Manchester City was a very important victory, they were a very difficult opponent and we have been playing against them every year. The games are always hard fought, difficult for both teams but this year we were much better. We really took control and that has boosted our confidence for the rest of the season.”

Real Madrid are leading 2-1 in the tie and will travel across town to face the derby rivals this week.

Rodrygo comments on relationship with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Rodrygo heaped praise on Carlo Ancelotti and stated that the Real Madrid manager has helped him get to his best. He added that the Italian is a fantastic human being and said:

“We have a special relationship and he is a person who has helped me a lot since the first day he arrived. I remember the first training sessions and all the advice he gave me. What I learn from him in football and what I try to replicate in my personal life is the way he treats people.”

“He is a fantastic human being, he treats everyone very well and we know that the role he has as a coach is very difficult because he has to manage a group with so many players. He always tries to maintain a balance, he always treats everyone very well and with respect.”

Rodrygo has played 197 matches under Ancelotti at Real Madrid. He has scored 59 goals in those matches, while assisting 36 times.

