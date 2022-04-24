"We are in the post-Messi stage" - Xavi says there are 'different feelings' coaching Barcelona 

Barcelona manager Xavi has spoken of coaching the Catalan giants in the post-Lionel Messi era.

The former Barca midfielder took over at the Nou Camp in November last year with the club languishing in the ninth position in La Liga.

But the Spaniard has overseen a huge transformation at the club in a short space of time. Barcelona are now second in the league and quickly returning among Europe's elite.

Xavi has highlighted the difference in coaching Barca specifically following the departure of Lionel Messi, of whom the club was built around for a number of years.

Xavi told reporters (via BarcaUniversal):

"When coaching Barcelona, there are different feelings, winning at the Bernabeu, not winning titles, we have to go through on our own reality. We are in the post-Messi stage, we must be patient.”

A trophyless season for Barca has been a rarity over the years, they are usually in a title race until the dying embers.

Xavi has used Manchester United as an example of a side that are experiencing a difficult period following the departure of a big name.

Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 having won thirteen Premier League titles with the Red Devils.

United have won just three major trophies since his retirement and Xavi has alluded to this saying:

“We are in the first season of the post-Messi era, and you have to be patient. This has been evident in many teams, such as Manchester United. You have to fight for titles, you have to win. But you have to do it patiently.”

Xavi spoke admirably with regard to the Catalan giants needing to be patient as they turn into a new era without Lionel Messi.

But his side haven't needed patience in understanding the system and project he has implemented since taking over.

Barcelona have been a team reborn under the 42-year-old, playing some of their most attractive football in years.

A 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid in El Clasico on March 20 was evidence of the impressive work Xavi has managed to do in such a small space of time.

They will likely lose out to Los Blancos in the race for the La Liga title as they trail Carlo Ancelotti's men by fifteen points with six games remaining.

But the team's development under Xavi bodes well for next season where they can be expected to challenge for major honors once again.

