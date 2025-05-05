“We have proven we can compete against anybody” - Arsenal star Mikel Merino sends PSG stern warning ahead UCL semi-final second leg

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino has shown confidence ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He also asserted that they will win and qualify for the final.
The Gunners lost the first leg 1-0 at the Emirates on April 29. Ousmane Dembele gave PSG the lead in the fourth minute after an excellent finish from the edge of the box. Both sides created multiple chances after it but failed to add to the scoring.
After the first leg, Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino said (via Metro):
"Paris is a tough place to go but still we have proved always that we can compete against anybody and, with all due respect to anybody, I think we are going to win the second leg.
The north London side signed Merino from Real Sociedad last summer, and he's played as a midfielder and a striker. He's recorded eight goals and five assists in 41 games across competitions this season.
The Gunners lost 2-1 against Bournemouth at the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday. Meanwhile, a highly rotated PSG side also lost 2-1 against Strasbourg away in Ligue 1 on Saturday.
Gary Neville rates Arsenal's chances of beating PSG in UCL
Manchester United legend Gary Neville is also confident that the Premier League side will be able to overturn their 1-0 defeat against PSG. After their 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth at home in the Premier League on Saturday, Neville said on The Gary Neville Podcast:
"The worry for Arsenal is they played their strongest side [against Bournemouth] and still lost. But I genuinely think Arsenal can do it. I think they can go to PSG and do it.
"I went there with David Beckham once to watch Real Madrid play there and I saw them [PSG] get nervous. There’s such an expectation around PSG winning the Champions League. It will be hostile for the first 20 mins and if they score it will continue to be hostile."
Neville added that if Mikel Arteta's side get an early goal, they will be able to create immense pressure on the Parisians. He said:
"However, if you can get a goal – which Arsenal definitely can either from a set-piece or a counter-attack or a bit of brilliance – I think you can see and feel the mood changing in that stadium.
"I think Arsenal are in with a shout this week. It’s a huge game for Arsenal, it’s a season-defining game and could be career-defining for some of the players if they come from behind to beat PSG. Beating PSG and reaching the Champions League final would be an incredible achievement."
The second leg at the Parc des Princes will take place on Wednesday, May 7. The winner of the tie will face either Barcelona or Inter Milan in the final.