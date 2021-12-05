"We couldn't put our game in place" - Pochettino says it was a 'difficult night' for PSG after 1-1 Lens draw

PSG managed to clench a draw in injury time away at Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The draw was a lucky escape for the Parisians as Lens dominated the game. At the final whistle, a relieved PSG manager (Mauricio Pochettino) took questions from the press and gave an honest account of the match.

“We must give credit to Lens, who are an athletic, aggressive team, which put us in difficulty. They have a lot of energy, cut off our transmission channels. We couldn't combine. It is positive that the team fought well when it suffered. The competition is dense, with a lot of games for us. We couldn't set up our game."

He added:

“Yes. They put us in trouble. We didn't have our best evening, We lost a lot of balls, especially in the first half. We were not able to set up our game because of this lack of precision. That's why I changed tactics, gave players different positions.”

PSG were lucky to escape with a point on the night. Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to avoid similar close encounters and get his star-studded team to perform better in upcoming games.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi did everything but score against Lens 😔



5 Shots

2 Chances created

1 Hit woodwork

0 Goals Lionel Messi did everything but score against Lens 😔5 Shots2 Chances created1 Hit woodwork0 Goals https://t.co/bQnGblQXUe

Gerogiono Wijnaldum saves PSG with injury time equalizer

PSG went into the match against Lens on the back of a draw against Nice earlier in the week. The affair with Nice saw both sides draw blanks as PSG floundered to a stalemate. The Parisians were expected to do better against fifth-placed Lens, but struggled again and nearly lost the match.

Georgiono Wijnaldum snatched a late goal for the side to pick up a point after Keylor Navas' mistake put Lens ahead. Although Lens played an enthralling game, they couldn't find the opener until Seko Fofana's 62nd minute goal.

With PSG looking disorganized throughout much of the game, it seemed Lens would pick up all three points on the night. However, Pochettino's substitution to bring on Wijnaldum allowed them to rescue the match and pick up a point.

Despite picking up two consecutive draws, PSG are still at the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

