“We have to put ourselves at his service” – Ander Herrera on how PSG can get the best out of Lionel Messi

PSG midfielder Ander Herrera has defended Lionel Messi's underwhelming start to the season. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo via goal.com, the former Atheltic Bilbao man said:

"At times we have already seen the best version of Leo, as against [Manchester] City at home but I think it is also the responsibility of all those around him. We have to put ourselves at his service to get the best out of him."

He added:

"Normally, regular players have to adapt to a new context. Now, it is the other way around because we are talking about the best footballer in history."

Herrera, who was brought in on a free transfer from Manchester United in 2019, has helped the Parisian club win six major domestic trophies and reach their first Champions League final in 2020.

There's a general consensus in Paris about Messi's modest goal-scoring return in the 16 matches he has played for the club. Experts and players feel that it is PSG who need to get the best out of the former Barcelona man rather than vice-versa.

In a recent press conference, PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino had requested patience from the fans. Pochettino went on to predict that the 34-year-old would soon return to the goal-scoring form that has made him one of the greatest players to grace the game. As officially quoted on PSG's official website, Pochettino said:

"Leo is someone who has always scored goals. It's a matter of time and a matter of efficiency. He gets a lot of chances in every game. The ball will eventually go in and he will help us a lot, as he already does,"

Messi suffering from worst start to a season in 15 years

If goal-scoring stats are to be considered, Messi is having the worst start to a season in 15 years as a professional football player. The former Barcelona man has been able to score a goal once every 865 minutes of league action.

Messi's form in the Champions League is closer to what is expected of the Argentine. He has netted five goals in the same number of appearances in the group stage this season.

Messi also scored a wonder goal against Manchester City at the Parc Des Princes. The effort has been awarded as the goal of the group stage of the Champions League.

