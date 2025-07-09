"We have the quality to win it and we have to show that" - Aurelien Tchouameni makes big claim ahead of Real Madrid vs PSG Club World Cup clash

Aurelien Tchouameni has claimed that Real Madrid have the quality to beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal. The two sides meet in the last-four clash at the MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, July 9.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Tchouamei commended PSG, and said he knew a lot of the players personally. However, he is confident that his side can win the semifinal and said (via Tribal Football):

"We're working very well to prepare for the PSG game. We're delighted to be in the semi-finals, but we want more. We have to win the game against PSG, and we're going to give our all, fight to win to stay in the competition. PSG are a good team, with a lot of players I know personally. They're a top team in world football, recently winning the Champions League. It's going to be a difficult game, but we have the quality to win it and we have to show that."

When quizzed about the new manager Xabi Alonso, Tchouameni added:

"Day by day, we understand more and more what the coach and his staff want. We're improving on and off the pitch in every game. We have to keep working and improving."

Real Madrid and PSG are battling to face Chelsea in the final. The Premier League side qualified for the summit clash on Tuesday, July 8, after beating Fluminense 2-0, with Joao Pedro scoring both goals.

PSG manager admits Real Madrid clash will be a 'special match'

Luis Enrique has claimed that PSG players are used to playing in tough conditions amid reports that the weather will be around 35 degrees during their match against Real Madrid. He said that they have aclimatized after playing the five matches in the FIFA Club World Cup and said (via ESPN):

"We're getting used to it. Playing in these conditions, because that's been the norm during the World Cup. It'll be business as usual. It's not good for the spectacle because it's difficult to play in that position. It's the same for both teams."

Talking about facing Real Madrid, he added:

"Playing against Real Madrid will be a special match, no doubt about it. At the same time, we like playing these kinds of games because it means you've done your job well and you're in a position to play in a semifinal."

PSG and Real Madrid last faced off in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 in 2022. Both sides won one leg each, but Los Blancos went through with a 3-2 aggregate win.

