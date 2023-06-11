“We’re 13 UCLs away but we’re coming for you” - Pep Guardiola's message to Real Madrid after Champions League win with Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola issued a warning to Real Madrid after the Cityzens won their first UEFA Champions League title. The Sky Blue defeated Inter Milan by a score of 1-0 in a closely-contested final at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on June 10.

Rodri was the match-winner as the Spaniard netted in the 68th minute. Inter missed a few gilt-edged opportunities to restore parity. City clung on to their lead and are now European champions for the first time in history.

Speaking to the media after the game, Guardiola said:

“Be careful Real Madrid, we’re 13 UCLs away but we're coming for you. We are on our way! If you sleep a little bit, we will catch you.”

Los Blancos are record 14-time winners of the competition. Hence, it goes without saying that Pep Guardiola's team has a lot of work to do to catch up with the Madrid giants' Champions League record.

The statement, though, could be considered as a light-hearted joke from the Spanish manager. As a former Barcelona player and manager, he perhaps couldn't resist a humourous statement about Los Blancos.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and more: Here's a look at Manchester City's journey in the knockout stages of the Champions League

Manchester City faced RB Leipzig in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. After a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Germany, the Cityzens brushed aside Leipzig 7-0 in the second leg.

They were once again a force to reckon with at the Etihad as Guardiola's side dismantled Bayern Munich with a score of 3-0 in the first leg of the quarter-finals. While the second leg at the Allianz Arena ended in a 1-1 stalemate, City went through to the semi-finals, courtesy of a 4-1 aggregate win.

Next up were defending champions Real Madrid. The first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu ended 1-1. However, City were once again at their best at home, defeating Los Blancos 4-0 in the second leg. It was an actual litmus test of City's' mettle and they passed with flying colors.

The 1-0 win against the Nerazzuri at the Ataturk Stadium was a fitting end to their campaign. Guardiola's side was brilliant throughout the season and was deservingly crowned the winners.

