“We’re also good friends” - Alejandro Garnacho names ‘best player’ at Manchester United after FA Cup final win

Alejandro Garnacho has named fellow Manchester United academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo, who helped the club win the FA Cup final, as the best player in the squad. The Red Devils beat Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley on May 25, with both players getting their names on the scoresheet.

Garnacho was the player to open the scoring, as he passed the ball into an empty net in the 30th minute. It came after a miscommunication between City defender Josko Gvardiol and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. Gvardiol headed the ball beyond his onrushing goalkeeper, placing it in Garnacho's path to simply score.

With 39 minutes on the clock, Kobbie Mainoo doubled the score for Manchester United. The young midfielder drove into the area with his teammates, before receiving a perfect pass from captain Bruno Fernandes. He didn't waste a moment, putting it in the back of the net with a first-time shot.

A late consolation goal from Jeremy Doku (87') could do nothing to help City, as United won the game. Speaking to the BBC afterwards, Garnacho was full of praise for Kobbie Mainoo, saying (via Utd District):

“Incredible. The best player in the squad, and he’s the youngest. We’re also good friends. I’m so happy for him.”

Skipper Bruno Fernandes also hailed the midfielder, telling the BBC:

“Kobbie Mainoo is really good, such a quality player and you can see the composure he had with the finish. He came through the Academy, and once more, on the biggest stage in the world, he showed it again. Congratulations to everyone: the staff, the players and all the fans; they have given us a big push – finally, we have something to celebrate.”

Mainoo, 19, came through the academy this season, registering four goals and one assist in 34 appearances.

Pundit discusses Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's potential future at the club

Although Erik ten Hag secured the FA Cup for Manchester United, it has been widely reported that it may not keep him from getting the sack. This comes after a rather troubling season for the Red Devils domestically, as they finished eighth in the Premier League. They were also knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage.

After the FA Cup final, pundit Micah Richards spoke about Ten Hag's future at the club. He shared his thoughts on what would be required of the Dutchman if he does stay, saying (via TeamTalk):

“He’s had to deal with a lot of criticism, Ten Hag. We’ve questioned his tactics as pundits. We’ve talked about the trophies, can he do it on the big day? He’s won two trophies, gets one today, and I think we need to start respecting what he’s done because he’s had a lot of obstacles in his way.

“It’s a delightful day for him and fair play to him because against a great Pep, he could have rolled over, but he didn’t. I’m delighted for him personally.”

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Kieran McKenna if they sack Ten Hag.