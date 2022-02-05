“We’re the best at it” – Jamie Carragher makes bold prediction over Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool contract

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher is convinced Mohamed Salah will sign a new contract to stay at Anfield for a few more years. The 44-year-old player-turned-pundit is confident that club and its owners Fenway Sports Group will sort out the Egyptian's contract issue soon.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Liverpool Echo, Carragher said the following about Salah's contract situation:

“18 months is a long time; it really is. I think Mo Salah is the one you want to get sorted first, possibly more so than the others (Mane and Roberto Firmino). You look at him and Mane now in the Africa Cup of Nations final, two of the best attackers in world football, and the service they’ve given the club."

Carragher added:

"Hopefully we can get a few more years out of them. But I always trust Liverpool as a club in terms of buying, selling and sorting contracts out. I think we’re the best, at it so I’m not panicking at all. I’ve got great faith in FSG."

Mohamed Salah has been one of Jurgen Klopp's most important players this season. The 29-year-old winger has scored 23 goals and provided nine assists in 26 appearances across competitions.

Despite being one of the key players in the Anfield dressing room, Salah's future at the club is still a massive question mark. As things stand, he has 18 months remaining in his current contract. The Egyptian superstar has been quite clear that he wants to be at the club, so it is now up to the Reds to sort his contract out.

However, Salah is reportedly asking for a massive pay rise that could disbalance the club's wage structure. According to the Mirror, Salah is demanding around £400,000 per week.

Liverpool take on Cardiff City in the FA Cup to kickstart a busy month

Liverpool take on Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday. It will kickstart a busy month of February for the Reds. Jurgen Klopp's side will compete in four competitions this month.

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool will take on reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. The first leg will be played in Milan on 16 February. The Reds also face Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup on 27 February.

Edited by Bhargav