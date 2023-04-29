"We're certainly not going to end up bankrupt" - Cristiano Ronaldo told his wages destroyed Juventus 

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus has been the main reason behind the Serie A side's financial troubles, according to Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso. The Italian-born American billionaire claimed that the Portuguese star's massive wages have driven the Bianconeri to bankruptcy.

Speaking to Mediaset, Commisso said:

"Income's a problem for us, [but] we don't want to end up like Juventus," Commisso said. "Their problems started when they signed Cristiano Ronaldo and that's not going to happen with Fiorentina. I don't know where we're going, but we're certainly not going to end up bankrupt."

Juventus landed Ronaldo from Real Madrid in a massive €117 million deal in 2018. The Portuguese superstar turned out to be a prolific scorer, scoring 101 goals in 134 games and becoming the team's record goalscorer for the 2011-2020 decade.

However, they failed to achieve Champions League success during his tenure and since his departure. Things have since become much worse, with Juventus failing to win Serie A for two seasons in a row. They received a 15-point deduction this season for false accounting, which was eventually rescinded.

Ronaldo has since joined Saudi side Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United in unceremonious circumstances in December.

Revenue generation has been a massive problem in recent years for Serie A sides. Clubs are forced to make profits by selling players, as evidenced by Fiorentina selling star striker Dusan Vlahovic to the Turin club for a club-record €81.6 million fee.

When asked about this, Commisso said:

"I don't do anything here, I just bring money from America," he said. "God will help us…"

Mystery Manchester United player tried to keep passing to Ronaldo to impress him

Manchester United analysts believe one player tried to impress the Portugal superstar by passing to him in games.

Manchester United analysts have reportedly discovered that an unnamed player suffered from poor performances as he tried to keep passing the ball to Cristiano Ronaldo. According to a report from The Athletic, video analysts found that a certain player kept doing so to gain praise from the Portuguese superstar.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 from Juventus, a move that was greeted with much fanfare. Despite a rocky season for the club, the 38-year-old had some strong performances, finishing as the top scorer.

However, their relationship turned sour in the second season. A fallout with new manager Erik ten Hag followed by an explosive interview with Piers Morgan saw the superstar leave the club by mutual termination.

