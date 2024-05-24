“We're not coming to take part, we are coming to win” - Kobbie Mainoo sends message ahead of Manchester United v Man City FA Cup final

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has sent a strong message ahead of their FA Cup final against local rivals Manchester City on Sunday, May 25. Pep Guardiola's side will be the outright favorites against Erik Ten Hag's side when the two sides face off each other at Wembley.

Manchester City created history by becoming the first-ever team to clinch the Premier League title for the fourth successive season. Manchester United, on the other hand, finished club-lowest eighth, ending their Premier League season in a pretty dismal manner.

However, Kobbie Mainoo has insisted that he and his teammates will give their everything to clinch the FA Cup. The youngster has also urged the fans to believe in the team. The England international said, as quoted by The Mirror:

“We're not coming to take part, we are coming to win. We know they're doing amazing at the moment, but we have to prepare as best we can to give ourselves the best chance of winning."

Mainoo added:

“We have a good team spirit, players who can lead the team and who can bring real energy. In a final, anything can happen and with the fans we have, I feel like we can give ourselves a real chance.”

Mainoo has been a revelation for Manchester United this season in an otherwise forgettable season. The young midfielder has become a mainstay in the side and has even broken into Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Aged just 19, the technically gifted midfielder is regarded as the future of the Red Devils' midfield having caught the eye this campaign. He has made 33 senior appearances this season and contributed with four goals and three assists.

Manchester United to sack Erik ten Hag regardless of the outcome in the FA Cup final

Manchester United have reportedly decided to part ways with Erik ten Hag regardless of the outcome of the FA Cup final. As claimed by The Guardian, the Dutchman will manage the Red Devils for the final time on Saturday, May 25 against Manchester City.

Ten Hag had a solid first season (2022-23) in charge at the Old Trafford-based outfit as he lifted the League Cup and led the club to a third-placed finish. However, things haven't gone well for Manchester United this season as they finished in the eighth position.

The former Ajax manager has been under scrutiny for a while now, particularly since INEOS' minority acquisition of the club. As per reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has decided to axe Ten Hag even if he manages to overcome Manchester City in the FA Cup final.