"We're in control" – Xavi confirms Barcelona want to sign Brazilian attacker

Xavi Hernandez has provided a positive update on Barcelona's pursuit of Athletico Paranaense star Vitor Roque.

Roque, 18, has emerged as the next Brazilian teenage sensation due to his stellar outings at the South American U20 Championship in Colombia earlier this year. He registered six goals and an assist in eight matches.

A left-footed centre-forward blessed with pace and shooting, it has been speculated since the turn of the year that Roque will depart his boyhood club. He has drawn interest from the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Speaking to Jijantes FC, Xavi claimed that the Blaugrana are currently in control of Roque's potential deal. He said:

"Update on Vitor Roque deal? We're in control as we're well informed on the situation for Victor, we are keeping control right now . Our financial situation will be crucial to understand what’s going to happen with Vitor deal."

Roque, whose current deal is set to expire in May 2027, could prove to be a great signing for the Catalan side. With Robert Lewandowski in his thirties, he would find a proper pathway into the club's first-team plans in the near future.

However, Barcelona currently need to raise €200 million in transfer funds to balance their financial books. As a result, they could suffer a number of hiccups in facilitating a permanent summer move for the €35 million-rated star.

So far, Roque has scored 16 goals and provided eight assists in 60 overall games for Athletico Paranaense.

Lionel Messi confirms Inter Miami transfer, rejects Barcelona return

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Lionel Messi has revealed that he would be joining Inter Miami at the end of June. He said:

"I'm going to go to Miami. I still haven't closed it 100%. I'm missing a few things, but we decided to go ahead. If Barcelona didn't work out, I wanted to leave Europe... get out of the spotlight and think more about my family."

Explaining the reasons for opting to secure a free transfer to the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit, Messi added:

"After winning the FIFA World Cup and not being able to go to Barça, it was time to go to the American league to experience football in a different manner and enjoy the day-to-day. Obviously, I still want to play football with the same responsibility and desire to want to win and to always do things well. But with a bit more peace of mind."

Messi, 35, was heavily speculated to seal a sensational return to Barcelona for the past couple of months. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner decided to reject both his boyhood club and Saudi side Al-Hilal in the end.

After making his Blaugrana debut in 2004, the left-footed forward etched himself in their history by becoming their all-time top-scorer with 672 goals in 778 games. He also guided the club to 35 trophies during his 17-year-long stint.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes