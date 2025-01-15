"We're cooked", "Huge loss incoming" - Barcelona fans unhappy as duo included in XI for Copa de Rey clash against Real Betis

Barcelona fans were left unhappy with the inclusion of Frenkie de Jong and Gerard Martin in the starting XI to face Real Betis. The Catalans will face Real Betis in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 at home on Wednesday, January 15.

Hansi Flick has included Inaki Pena as the starting goalkeeper, with Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, and Gerard Martin forming the backline. Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Pedri make up the midfield. Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, and Raphinha are the starting attackers.

Frenkie de Jong and Gerard Martin come as surprise names in the lineup with the two rarely being included in La Blaugrana's starting XI. Martin has 16 appearances this season, from which he has started seven games. Meanwhile, De Jong missed the majority of the first half of the season owing to his ankle injury. He has started three games from 15 appearances this season.

Fans took to X to react to the starting XI with most of them questioning De Jong and Martin's inclusion. One user wrote:

"de jong and gerard martin we’re cooked."

"De Jong and Gerard Martin starting. Huge loss incoming," another user agreed.

"Gerard martin and de Jong???? Fck we might lose," another fan added.

"no striker, gerard martin having the entire left flank, ball watching frenkie and iñaki pena at goal. congratulations real betis for qualifying for the next round," another user remarked.

Culers continued to question their inclusion:

"For real bro Gerard Martin, and frenkie de Jong wack a*s players," a netizen jibed.

"Casado is rested, Gavi, Dani Olmo and Frenkie de jong starts. I am not comfortable with this line-up," another Culer opined.

"I'm not entirely comfortable with this lineup. Resting Lewandowski and Casado is understandable, but starting Gerard Martín and Frenkie de Jong together feels risky. It's like going to war with a gun but no bullets. Hopefully, the team can step up and deliver," an X user remarked.

Ronald Araujo starts for Barcelona after reportedly deciding to stay amid transfer saga

FC Barcelona v AS Monaco - Trofeu Joan Gamper - Source: Getty

Barcelona's starting XI features Ronald Araujo as a starter for the second time this season after he decided to stay at the club, per journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The centre-back was widely linked to a move to Juventus over the last week. While initial reports indicated Araujo was keen on the move, Romano reported that he has changed his mind. The Uruguay international is also expected to sign a new deal with the club soon.

Araujo missed 22 games for Barcelona this season owing to a hamstring injury. Despite his return, he was not an immediate starter as Flick relied on the centre-back duo of Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi. Moreover, Martinez and Cubarsi's exceptional performances made it difficult to bench either.

However, Inigo Martinez injured himself during the Catalans' 5-2 win over Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final on Sunday. He was subbed off for Araujo, who delivered a great performance against Los Blancos. After his reported decision to stay, it appears that he will feature more prominently in Barcelona's starting XI.

