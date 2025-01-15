Barcelona star Ronald Araujo makes decision on future amid January exit speculation: Reports

Ronald Araujo has decided to stay at Barcelona this month, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Uruguayan defender is no longer a first-choice under Hansi Flick at Camp Nou and remains heavily linked with an exit from the Catalans in January.

Araujo's future was subject to speculation last year as well, but an injury picked up at Copa America derailed any plans of a summer departure. The 25-year-old subsequently missed the first half of the season and returned to first-team action recently.

By then, Flick had already stationed a new centre-back pairing of Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez. Araujo remains behind the duo in the pecking order for Barcelona, with his contract set to expire in 2026.

Juventus and Arsenal have been named as possible destinations, although it was always stated that the Catalans are not actively looking to offload him. It was recently reported that Araujo had decided to leave the LaLiga giants in order to join the Bianconeri.

However, it now appears that the player has had a change of heart following a heart-to-heart conversation with Deco. The Barcelona sporting director has apparently convinced the Uruguayan to stay and he could even sign a new deal in the coming days.

The news will be a huge boost for the LaLiga giants, with Inigo Martinez sidelined for around four weeks with a hamstring issue.

When are Barcelona back in action?

Hansi Flick

Barcelona will return to action on Wednesday, January 15, when they host Real Betis at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game in fine spirits following their Supercopa de Espana triumph over Real Madrid on Sunday, January 12.

The Catalans secured a 5-2 win over their bitter rivals in the final at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, picking up their first silverware of the season. Raphinha scored a brace, while Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Alejandro Balde also found the back of the net.

Flick will be planning to use the momentum to lay siege to the LaLiga title. Barcelona are lagging behind in the title race after a mixed run of form in the league.

The Catalans are third in the league table after 19 games, six points behind leaders Atletico Madrid. They have won 12 and lost five in LaLiga so far this season and arrive at Wednesday's game on a run of one win in the last five games.

