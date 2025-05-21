"We're so cooked", "Pls perform tonight" - Fans react as Manchester United star included in XI to face Tottenham in UEL final

Manchester United fans on social media were left annoyed by the inclusion of striker Rasmus Hojlund in the starting lineup for their UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur. The two Premier League sides are set to face off at San Mames in Spain on Wednesday, May 21.
After an impressive stint with Atalanta in Serie A, Hojlund joined United for a reported €77.8 million fee in the summer of 2023. Despite his reputation as one of the best young strikers in the world, he has floundered in his first two seasons at Old Trafford.
The Dane has only scored 26 goals and set his teammates up on six occasions in 93 appearances for the Red Devils thus far. He has come under fire for his markedly higher inconsistency this season, despite starting in most games ahead of new signing Joshua Zirkzee.
While he has faced severe criticism, Hojlund has played a key role in Manchester United's unbeaten run to the UEL final with six goals and three assists in 14 games. Yet, when fans saw his name in the starting lineup for the showpiece event against Spurs, they were irritated and vented their frustrations on X.
"Hojlund we're so cooked man."
"Hojlund pls perform tonight I'm begging you."
"Hojlund. Time to sleep," @GurenGuy2301 wrote.
"Im not feeling it watching Hojlund start," @WandaSoftware1 claimed.
"How is Hojlund starting a European final the most luckiest footballer ever," @PaulGibz wrote.
"Hojlund, my days," @47kasz wrote.
"Hojlund please rewrite your story today," @Muizayo__ pleaded.
"No no no no!!!!! 10 men against Spurs with Hojlund. I get the pressure but doesn’t offer anything," @Captnsmak wrote.
"Hojlund? Is this a joke," @KwakuDaaku queried.
"Hojlund starting? hopefully he proves a point. cos we are tired," @EiiScanty claimed.
Alongside Hojlund, Ivorian winger Amad Diallo and the star of the UEL semi-final, Mason Mount, are set to start in attack for Manchester United against Ange Postecoglou's Spurs.
"Everybody knows" - Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim claims potential UEL victory will not change his side's under-par season
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has claimed that his side's sub-standard season will not be masked by a potential victory in the Europa League final against Spurs.
Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday (May 20), the Portuguese tactician said (via TimesLive):
"Maybe people will look at our team in a different way because winning a European title is really important. It would help us to finish the season on a good note. But nothing is going to change our season. Players know it, the staff knows, the fans know, everybody knows. Winning a European title can help us to have that feeling that can help us to build for the future, but that's it. I don't think we are playing for more than winning the title."
Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns in a mouth-watering UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday (May 21).