  • "WE’RE COOKING NOW", "Defo the right option" - Fans react as Manchester City star named in XI for derby clash against Manchester United

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Modified Sep 14, 2025 15:19 GMT
L to R: Pep Guardiola and Manchester City fans (Images via Getty and X/@codenameduch355)
Manchester City fans online were left excited with defender Abdukodir Khusanov in the starting XI to face Manchester United in the Premier League on September 14. Khusanov signed for the Sky Blues in January this year for a reported €40 million from Lens.

Pep Guardiola's starting XI against Manchester United featured some of their new signings and regular starters. Gianluigi Donnarumma, who left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to sign for Manchester City this summer, guards the goal. The backline features Abdukodir Khusanov on the right, Nick O'Reilly on the left, and Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol in the centre. The midfield includes regular starters, including Bernardo Silva, Rodri, and Tijjani Reijnders. The front line includes Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, and Jeremy Doku.

Fans took to X to react to Abdukodir Khusanov starting as a right back, with many considering it a great inclusion by Pep Guardiola. One X user wrote:

"Khusanov starting??? WE’RE COOKING NOW."
Fans agreed with the comment and shared their thoughts on the lineup:

Netizens continued to share their thoughts on the lineup and the prospect of Khusanov being a long-term right back signing:

Abdukodir Khusanov has made 12 appearances for Manchester City across competitions so far since joining in January. However, Guardiola has usually employed him as a centre-back. Fans will be excited to see how Khusanov performs as a right back in the Manchester derby tonight.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes bold claim about Erling Haaland ahead of facing Manchester United in derby

In the pre-match press conference ahead of facing Manchester United, Pep Guardiola responded to a question comparing Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland to Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker signed for Liverpool from Newcastle United for a reported British record £125 million on deadline day this summer. Guardiola said (via City's official website)

"Ask me about Erling as a striker, he’s top. But of course [Alexander] Isak must be top because of what they paid, it’s obvious. Another one would say [Kylian] Mbappe, another [Lionel] Messi, another Cristiano [Ronaldo]. That’s why it’s a game of opinions. Everyone can have their rights. But I would not change Erling for anyone. I know him and as a person he’s adorable. I like him."
Erling Haaland started this season with a high, scoring three times in three Premier League games. Although last season was not the Sky Blues' best one, Haaland recorded 34 goals and five assists in 48 outings across competitions.

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak has yet to make his professional debut for Liverpool. He did not feature in their 1-0 win over Burnley on September 14, as Arne Slot confirmed he is training to be available against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League (September 17).

