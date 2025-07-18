“We’re creating bonds and strategies” - Jorge Jesus sums up first Al-Nassr training session with Cristiano Ronaldo yet to join 

Al-Nassr's new manager, Jorge Jesus, recently conducted his first training session with the team in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. The veteran Portuguese manager replaced Stefano Pioli, who was sacked a few weeks ago.

The Knights of Najd were forced to part ways with Pioli after just 10 months into his tenure due to an underwhelming 2024-25 season. Al-Nassr ended the campaign trophyless and failed to qualify for next season's AFC Champions League Elite.

Jorge Jesus will now be saddled with the responsibility of taking the Riyadh-based club to challenge for top honours in the new season. The 73-year-old tactician has set the ball rolling as he recently conducted his first starting session with the squad.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the former Al-Hilal boss posted pictures from the session with the caption:

"The work has begun! We’re building bonds and strategies to make this season our best yet 💪🏻."

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo was not involved in the training session as he is yet to return from his summer break. The 40-year-old was on duty for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League and guided A Selecao to glory in the final against Spain in June.

Ronaldo's future with Al-Nassr appeared uncertain as he entered the final month of his contract earlier this summer. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner quelled rumors of an exit by signing a new deal, keeping him at Al-Awaal Park until 2027.

Jorge Jesus on Cristiano Ronaldo's influence on becoming Al-Nassr's manager

Following his appointment as Al-Nassr boss, Jorge Jesus spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's influence on his decision to join the side. He admitted that he was invited by his compatriot to become Al-Nassr's coach. Jesus also stated that he wants to help Ronaldo win trophies at the club.

"Without his invitation, I certainly wouldn't be there. The motivation will be great. I'm going to try that Al Nassr, which is one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia, can win titles. Ronaldo is a player who has always won everything where he has played. He has not yet won in Saudi Arabia. I'll see if I can help him," Jesus said (via Record).

Jorge Jesus has signed a year-one deal with the Knights of Najd. Ronaldo will be hoping to steer the club to a trophy under Jesus' tutelage in the 2024-25 season. The Portuguese legend has scored 93 goals and provided 19 assists in 105 matches for the Saudi Pro League giants.

