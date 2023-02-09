"We're disgusted"- PSG star laments 2-1 Marseille loss and urges teammates to improve after French Cup elimination

PSG were knocked out of the Coupe de France last night (8th February) in a 2-1 defeat to Marseille and defender Marquinhos was quick to give his thoughts following the game.

Despite the absence of talisman Kylian Mbappe, PSG were expected to ease past Marseille. They fielded a strong line-up with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr leading the attack, however, the duo failed to make any sort of impact in the game.

Marseille's Alexis Sanchez gave his side the lead when he coolly slotted his penalty home in the 31st minute, but Sergio Ramos gave PSG hope when he headed in Neymar's cross just before half-time. Marseille would strike the final blow when Malinovskyi scored the eventual winner in the 57th minute.

PSG did not deserve to win either as they were outclassed by Marseille statistically as well. Marseille had double the number of shots (16 to 8), with eight shots being on target, whereas Les Parisiens could only muster three.

Brazilian international Marquinhos gave his thoughts on the game following his side's defeat. He spoke to BeIN Sports:

"We knew they would do a lot of pressing, we didn't manage to skip their lines any faster. We made a few mistakes that cost us dearly. We shouldn't add to it, we know what we need to improve. It's a defeat that hurts because it's a Cup match against our great rival."

"We wanted to come back to Paris with victory and qualification. We have to do better, keep working and go forward."

He added:

"We missed things, it's time to shut our mouths. We know we have to improve a lot if we want to do good things this season. A title that is going away , it hurts. We're disgusted."

Messi will also be disappointed as the Couple de France was the only trophy in France that he has failed to win over the course of two seasons now.

PSG will look to bounce back against AS Monaco in the league on Saturday (11th February). They currently lead the table, eight points clear of Marseille.

Marseille star Matteo Guendouzi gives his thoughts after knocking out PSG from Couple de France

Following his side's shock 2-1 victory against Les Parisiens, the ex-Arsenal midfielder spoke to BeIN Sports to give his thoughts:

"We had everything today, the fans are exceptional, it was an exceptional match. It's a Clasico that we wanted to win, we deserve this victory."

He added:

"At the start of season it was a bit complicated, we changed our philosophy so it took time to adapt. Now everyone understands. Against PSG or any team, we are not afraid to go for high. We are physically ready."

When questioned if Marseille had to press less due to Mbappe's absence, he replied:

"That's a good question. No, as we have seen, in the first leg we went very high. We have confidence in ourselves, confidence in our defenders. There are still a lot of matches before going to lift this Coupe de France. It's a team that will go with the heart."

