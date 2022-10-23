"We're doomed", "Announce loss" - Tottenham fans feel 'dreadful' player is going to cost them Premier League clash against Newcastle 

Tottenham Hotspur fans were not happy to see Antonio Conte name Emerson Royal for their team's Premier League clash against Newcastle United on October 23.

Conte's side are set to host the Toons at home. They currently sit in third spot in the league table with 23 points on the board after 11 games so far this season. Newcastle, meanwhile, are in sixth spot, scoring 18 points from 11 games.

Fans were not at all happy with Emerson starting in the right-back spot. The Brazilian was sent off earlier this season when Tottenham made the trip to the Emirates to face their north London rivals Arsenal. He returned to the line-up in place of Matt Doherty after serving a three-game suspension.

In 11 games so far this season, he has managed to score one goal and provide one assist. Fans suggested that they are in big trouble as Conte has decided to bring the Brazilian back to the team's starting lineup.

Here's how they reacted across Twitter after seeing their starting XI against Newcastle United:

Alex @xAlexTHFC I can’t actually believe he’s started Emerson I can’t actually believe he’s started Emerson 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Bek “Face” Stefario @SimplyStefario I genuinely don’t understand what Emerson has on Conte, but it’s genuinely concerning.

It’s borderline insanity now . I genuinely don’t understand what Emerson has on Conte, but it’s genuinely concerning. It’s borderline insanity now .

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says he was angry after loss against Manchester United

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Tottenham were beaten convincingly by Erik ten Hag's Manchester United on October 20 at Old Trafford. Their manager Antonio recently said that he was angry with his team after the 2-0 defeat.

While speaking to the media ahead of his team's clash against Newcastle United, the Italian manager said (via football.london):

"My first reaction is not that I'm not worried, my first reaction is I'm angry, I'm angry because in every game I'd like to see my team win and get three points. My first emotion is not that I’m worried, it’s not the frustration, my first emotion is that I’m angry.

"I’m angry because in my mind I start every game with the hope to win and when we lose my first emotion is that I’m angry but I'm angry with myself not my players. We have to be very clear."

Conte further added:

"Then I try to use this to understand the way to improve, and avoid. I don’t like the defeat. I like badly, especially the day after a defeat. For me the day after is really, really bad.

"I’m trying to improve myself but on one side it could be better for my spirit and my family, and on the other side I know that if I lose this anger I can lose something important to transfer to my players, for the next time to try to do everything to avoid the defeat."

