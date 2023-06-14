"We're being duped for business" – Psychologist claims Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's relationship is scripted

Portuguese psychologist Filipa Torrinha Nunes has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are both pretending to be in a cordial relationship for the sake of their commercial ventures.

Ronaldo, 38, has been in a relationship with Rodriguez since he met her in a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016. The pair, who have two children together, are often on the back pages due to their public appearances and luxurious lifestyle.

However, the pair have been speculated to be facing relationship issues in the last couple of months. As per reports, the Portugal captain and Al-Nassr superstar has grown discontent about his partner's extravagant spending of late.

Speaking to Alo Portugal, Nunes shared her thoughts on the couple, claiming their relationship to be fake. She said:

"He always tries to say a script. The reality is... I guessed this separation and I continue to feel the separation. I can admit that I could be wrong but that's not the case, to be honest. I think that they are together only and only for business. There are contractual issues here certainly between the two, including in relation to the children."

Explaining her reasoning behind her outrageous claims about Ronaldo's love affair with the Spaniard, Nunes added:

"I think they are unwell. Georgina and Cristiano have a way of communicating that they have always had and he, suddenly, is too exaggerated for what is normal, there is a lack of a look. It's a script and we have to realise the obvious. We have to understand what's going on behind the scenes, we're being duped for business, allegedly."

Ronaldo, who has a contract until June 2025 at Al-Nassr, relished a brilliant debut campaign in the Saudi Pro League despite failing to lift the domestic title last term. He registered 14 goals and two assists in 19 matches for his team.

Al-Nassr keen to sign 30-year-old to help Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

According to Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Al-Nassr has earmarked Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech as a summer target. They are currently on the hunt for a proven playmaker to create chances for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ziyech, 30, has failed to cement a first-team spot at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Ajax for a fee of £33 million in 2020. He has helped the West London outfit lift three trophies so far, including one UEFA Champions League crown.

A left-footed wide operator blessed with passing and crossing, the 52-cap Morocco star has contributed 13 assists in 107 games for Chelsea so far. Prior to his switch to England, he laid out a stellar 81 assists in 165 matches for Ajax.

