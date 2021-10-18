“We’re only eight games into the season” – Dwight Yorke refuses to rule Manchester United out of the Premier League title race

Former Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke feels the Red Devils are still in the title race despite dropping down to sixth in the Premier League table.

Manchester United are in a poor run of form at the moment, having picked up just one point from their last three league games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are currently five points behind league leaders Chelsea, and have a tough run of fixtures coming up.

Manchester United face Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in their next three league games, but Yorke is not too concerned as he believes the Red Devils turn up against the bigger teams. He also said it was too early to rule Manchester United out of the title race.

“Yeah, it’s only five points. We’re only eight games into the season. I’d have been a bit concerned if we were a bit more adrift, but that’s not the case. Teams around us have been dropping points equally, maybe not in recent times but they have dropped points,” Yorke said.

“The one thing that United have been good at under Ole is getting big results against the big teams, and that will close the gap. He’s got a huge game coming up this weekend [against Liverpool], we know that. If he can get maximum points then all this will go away. It’s a simple solution to management when you’re in difficult positions, you need results and that’s what Ole needs to do at the weekend,” Yorke added.

Manchester United need to improve to challenge for the title

Manchester United’s tactical ineptitude has been exposed in recent weeks as they have looked attack heavy. In Raphael Varane’s absence, the Red Devils faltered at the back against Leicester City, conceding four goals. However, the problems were evident even before that.

The games against Aston Villa and Everton showed that despite the presence of several attacking players, the team lacks a clear identity.

A win against a well-oiled team like Liverpool will be key for Solskjaer as he looks to silence his detractors. A defeat would be disastrous for their title challenge, but even a draw might not be good enough anymore considering their recent run of results.

